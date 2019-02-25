Kate Mara Reveals Her Baby Bump at Elton John's 2019 Oscars Party

Kate Mara is showing off her growing stomach!

On Sunday, the 35-year-old pregnant actress attended Elton John's AIDS Foundation Oscars after-party at West Hollywood Park, alongside her husband, Jamie Bell.

The couple's night out marks their first public appearance since two sources confirmed to ET last month that they're expecting their first child together. Bell, 32, already has a 5-year-old son, Jack, with his ex-wife, Evan Rachel Wood.

Mara was glowing at the event, sporting a short, long sleeve, white Giambattista Valli dress, which she paired with a Tyler Ellis clutch and black Jimmy Choo heels. Her handsome date opted for a classic Dior tux for the occasion.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for EJAF

While inside the event, the expectant parents posed with their host, Elton John, while the mom-to-be snagged a snap with Diane Lane as well.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for EJAF

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for EJAF

Following their time on the carpet, Mara took to Instagram to officially confirm her pregnancy for the first time. "Went on a date with our bun in the oven," she captioned the pic.

Mara wasn't the only pregnant celeb to debut her bump at the 2019 Oscars. Prior to the ceremony, Krysten Ritter shocked fans when she showed off a very noticeable bump in her burgundy Reem Acra gown.

Ritter, 37, was glowing as she posed alongside her longtime boyfriend, Adam Granduciel, while cradling her bump.

Rick Rowell via Getty Images

Ritter shared pics on social media as well, simply captioning the shots, "Surprise!!!"

Watch the video below for more on the 2019 Oscars:

RELATED CONTENT:

Krysten Ritter Debuts Baby Bump on Oscars 2019 Red Carpet

Lady Gaga, Sofia Vergara and More Pose for Stunning Post-Oscars Portraits -- See the Pics!

James McAvoy's Shirt Is Covered in Celebrity Signatures at Oscars

Related Gallery