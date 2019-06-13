Kate Mara is getting candid about fertility struggles.

The model -- who just welcomed her first child, a baby girl, with husband Jamie Bell last month -- recently appeared on Dr. Berlin'sInformed Pregnancy Podcast, where she revealed she once suffered a miscarriage.

Mara said the miscarriage happened shortly after she discovered she was pregnant for the first time. She remembered being excited about becoming a mom and broke the news to Bell while they were driving.

"It was the first time I've ever been pregnant, and I've never had that excitement and shock of being an almost mom," she remembered. "That just was such a special sort of reveal."

"I turned to him and I was like, 'Is now a bad time to show you this?'" she added. "I showed him the [test] stick. He was at a stop light, and he just burst out laughing and was like, 'Oh, my god. How is that possible?'"

Excitement quickly turned to sadness, however, when Mara went in for a sonogram eight weeks into her pregnancy.

"[The ultrasound technician] couldn't see the embryo, but she could see the pregnancy sac," Mara recalled. "My doctor at the time said, 'Maybe you are off with your timing.' I was like, 'I am so good with timing.'"

Mara continued on, revealing that even after her doctor told her there was "clearly something off or wrong," she still had a "tiny hint of hope."

"The next day we went back in and she said I clearly had a blighted ovum, which I didn't know what that was at the time," Mara explained. "I've learned what that is. So she said, 'Basically, you've miscarried, but it just hasn't left your body yet.'"

"Everything just took so much time, by the time it was all over," she continued, revealing that she was three months pregnant when she fully miscarried. "It just dragged out forever."

Luckily, Mara and Bell were able to conceive a second time, but the actress admitted they weren't quite as excited. "It was weird ... bittersweet," she remembered. "I was so excited, but also sad that we weren't as excited as we were the first time, because that was clear that it was a very different dynamic."

Mara and Bell are now parents to that beautiful baby girl, announcing the news last month with a sweet Instagram pic of their newborn's toes. "We had a baby a couple weeks ago... Here are her feet 💕," Mara captioned it.

ET spoke with Bell at the Rocketman premiere in New York City a few weeks later, where he couldn't stop gushing about his newborn baby, while also offering up some advice to new parents.

"Great! Yeah, I'm in love again," said Bell, who also shares 5-year-old son Jack with ex Evan Rachel Wood. "Sleep when they sleep."

Hear more on the happy parents in the video below!

