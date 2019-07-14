The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are in the building!



On Sunday, the final day of Wimbledon 2019, Prince William accompanied his wife, Kate Middleton, to the prestigious tennis competition to take in the action.



The 37-year-old Duchess of Cambridge chose a stunning baby blue dress that she paired with a white clutch covered in elaborate floral beadwork. As for the Duke of Cambridge, he opted for black slacks, a light blue button-up, a dark-blue tie, and a gray blazer for their day at the tournament.



Although this is William’s first appearance at Wimbledon this year, Middleton was on hand Saturday as well. She attended alongside sister-in-law Meghan Markle. The pair proudly cheered on Serena Williams, Meghan's pal, as she competed against Romania’s Simona Halep in the Women’s Singles Final, ultimately ending in defeat for the American superstar.

Frank Molter/picture alliance via Getty Images

Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Kate stepped out in a beautiful green Dolce & Gabbana dress, which she previously wore during a royal outing with William in 2016. Meanwhile, Meghan chose a white button-down shirt and a Hugo Boss pleated white skirt with a blue design.

The two duchesses have come a long way since rumors circulated that they weren’t getting along. On Wednesday, the two had a play date with their kids at the King Power Royal Charity Polo Day at Billingbear Polo Club in Berkshire. Meghan brought her 2-month-old son, Archie, to watch Harry play in the polo match, while Kate also brought her three kids -- 5-year-old George, 4-year-old Charlotte, and 1-year-old Louis -- to watch William play on the opposite team.

Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Karwai Tang/Getty Images

ET spoke to royal expert Katie Nicholl earlier this month, and she said she believes the arrival of baby Archie has helped mend fences between the couples.



"Archie is being held as the olive branch who has essentially repaired relations between the royal brothers," Nicholl shared. "I think we all know that there have been rumors of tensions between William and Harry. The tensions went back to William being concerned about how quickly the relationship with Meghan was moving in those early days. I think the brothers have moved on [and] they’re on much better terms. I think probably Archie has had something to do with that."

GET MORE ROYAL UPDATES IN THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Attend Wimbledon Together to Cheer on Serena Williams

Prince William Surprises Fans Who Were Holding a Vigil for Princess Diana

Get the Look: Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's Chic Christening Outfits

Related Gallery