Kate Middleton and Prince William are sending out their "very best wishes" after their royal convoy was involved in an accident on Monday.

According to several reports, one of the marked police motorcycles riding alongside the Range Rover carrying the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge hit 83-year-old pedestrian Irene Mayor while they were en route to the Garter Day ceremony in Windsor, England.

The Telegraph reports that Mayor is being treated at a London hospital for serious injuries and is in stable condition. William and Kate have reached out to the woman's family so that they may send flowers and Kensington Palace also released a statement. Several news outlets are also reporting that the royal couple would like to visit Mayor.

"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were deeply concerned and saddened to hear about the accident on Monday afternoon," the statement reads. "Their Royal Highnesses have sent their very best wishes to Irene and her family and will stay in touch throughout every stage of her recovery."

A spokesperson for the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) further spoke with The Telegraph about the incident. "We are investigating the circumstances surrounding a collision involving a marked police motorcycle attached to the Royalty and Specialist Protection Command and a woman pedestrian on Upper Richmond Road, Richmond, south west London at 12:50 p.m. on Monday, June 17," the spokesperson said. "The woman, in her 80s, suffered serious injuries and was taken to a London hospital where she remains in a serious but stable condition. "In line with procedure, the Metropolitan Police Service referred the collision to the IOPC."

The IOPC has now "launched an independent investigation," which is still in the very "early stages."

"The officer involved is assisting our enquiries as a witness," the IOPC spokesperson continued. "...Our immediate thoughts are with the injured woman and her family and those affected by the incident. The woman’s family has asked that their privacy be respected at this time."

News of the accident comes five months after Prince Phlip was involved in a road traffic accident near Sandringham Estate.

Sky News reported at the time that although the 98-year-old royal was not injured, he saw a doctor as a precaution. The outlet also reported that Prince Philip and the female driver of the other vehicle, a Kia, were breathalyzed as part of police policy, with both tests coming out negative. Philip was not prosecuted for the accident.

