Taking shelter under an umbrella, Kate Middleton and Prince William looked like a scene from a romantic English film at the races on Tuesday!

The regal couple joined other royals including Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, Camilla Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Eugenie, Princess Beatrice and Zara Tindall, for opening day of the Royal Ascot horse racing event in England.

Arriving in a horse-drawn carriage, Kate, 37, wore a pretty long-sleeved, pale blue Elie Saab number with a big bow tied around her neck and of course, a matching hat, designed by Philip Treacy.

William looked dapper in a suit and top hat with a blue shirt and blue flower pinned to his lapel, perfectly matching Kate’s outfit.

When the skies opened, the dashing prince sheltered Kate with his black umbrella as the pair continued to enjoy the event.

The cute gesture echoed a similar moment between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who faced rain during their royal tour of Australia last year.

While Harry and Meghan attended last year’s races, they weren’t present at this year’s event, having recently welcomed their first child, little Archie.

