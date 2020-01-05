A royal outing for the birthday girl! Kate Middleton is preparing to turn 38 and on Sunday she joined her husband, Prince William, and Queen Elizabeth II for a church service at St. Mary Magdalene Church on Her Royal Highness' Sandringham estate in Norfolk, England.

Kate looked stunning in a multi-colored purple peacoat, knee-high brown heeled boots, and a royal blue fedora hat by Hicks & Brown. The Queen wore one of her signature vibrant prints with a bright purple jacket and matching hat.

Also in attendance at the service were Kate's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, two of Princess Charlotte's godparents, Thomas van Straubenzee and James Meade, two of Prince George's godparents, Emilia Patterson and Oliver Baker, and Prince Louis' godmother, Laura Meade.

According to People, Kate and William spent the weekend hosting members of this group at their country home in Anmer Hall in Norfolk, England.

Though Prince George and Prince Charlotte did not attend Sunday's service, the 6-year-old and 4-year-old children of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge did recently attend the Christmas Day service at the same church for the first time.

