Kate Middleton Has Worn Her Royal Wedding Outfit Twice Before
Royals re-wear outfits too!
At the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton -- in her first public appearance since giving birth to her third child, Prince Louis -- stunned in an off-white wool silk tailored coat by Alexander McQueen.
The Duchess of Cambridge, who was also wearing a hat designed by Philip Treacy and shoes by Jimmy Choo, has donned the posh coat twice before!
She first debuted the look in July 2015 at the christening for her second child, Princess Charlotte.
The 36-year-old again donned the chic apparel for Trooping the Color, the Queen's official birthday celebrations, in 2016.
The mom-of-three wasn't the only one who made a statement with their royal wedding garb. Take a look at some other best dressed attendees at the nuptials:
