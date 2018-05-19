Kate Middleton Has Worn Her Royal Wedding Outfit Twice Before

Royals re-wear outfits too!

At the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton -- in her first public appearance since giving birth to her third child, Prince Louis -- stunned in an off-white wool silk tailored coat by Alexander McQueen.

The Duchess of Cambridge, who was also wearing a hat designed by Philip Treacy and shoes by Jimmy Choo, has donned the posh coat twice before!

Andrew Matthews - WPA Pool/Getty Images

She first debuted the look in July 2015 at the christening for her second child, Princess Charlotte.

Matt Dunham - WPA Pool /Getty Images

The 36-year-old again donned the chic apparel for Trooping the Color, the Queen's official birthday celebrations, in 2016.

Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty Images

The mom-of-three wasn't the only one who made a statement with their royal wedding garb. Take a look at some other best dressed attendees at the nuptials:

