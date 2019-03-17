Kate Middleton is getting in the spirit of St. Patrick’s Day!



As in previous years, the Duchess of Cambridge and her husband, Prince William were guests of honor at the 1st Battalion Irish Guards St. Patrick’s Day Parade at Cavalry Barracks on Sunday in Hounslow, England.



The 37-year-old mother of three chose a stunning green Alexander McQueen coat for the festive pageantry, along with a matching clutch. She completed the look with a pair of black Gianvito Rossi heels.



Alongside her husband, Kate took in the parade and presented officers with shamrocks during the festivities, a yearly tradition. She even gave one to Domhnall, an Irish Wolfhound and the Irish Guards’ mascot.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Karwai Tang/WireImage

This day of revelry comes less than a week after the duke and duchess attended the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey where Kate shared a warm embrace with Meghan Markle, seemingly putting to rest long-standing rumors of a feud between the two women.



However, could the friendly hug and kiss on the cheek simply be an effort to quiet their critics?



“I understand that both of them have sort of agreed that, for the sake of appearances, they really want it to look as if they get [along],” royal expert Kate Nicholl previously told ET. “They both realize that the idea of a feud, you know, a royal catfight between two duchesses doesn’t help any of them.”

Watch the video below for more:

CHECK OUT MORE ROYAL UPDATES IN THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Officially Splitting Royal Households From Prince William and Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton Rewears BAFTAs Gown at Portrait Gala with Victoria & David Beckham

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Reportedly Made Private Pact to Be Cordial in Public

Related Gallery