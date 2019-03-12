Kate Middleton is having a glamorous night out!

The Duchess of Sussex stepped out on Tuesday night for the Portrait Gala at the National Portrait Gallery in London, England. The British beauty wore a black tiered gown with white-and-green floral embroidery.

The brunette was all smiles as she arrived to the museum. She wore her hair down and wavy and accessorized with drop earrings and a black clutch.

Kate had a busy day. Earlier, she visited the Henry Fawcett Children's Centre in Kennington in south London where she took time to speak with the moms and children.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Does the dress look familiar? It should, as it's the same Alexander McQueen frock the royal wore at the 2017 BAFTA Awards. This time, she modified the neckline by transforming the off-the-shoulder design by adding cap sleeves.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

The posh gala was a star-studded event! Victoria and David Beckham also made an appearance. David was handsome in a classic black suit and bow tie, while Victoria opted for a billowy white blouse and black trousers, punctuated by bright pink satin pumps.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Kate wasn't the only royal in attendance. Princess Beatrice posed for the cameras in a burgundy velvet belted dress. She was also spotted with her new boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

Other British celebs attended the soiree, including Kate Moss, Liam Payne, Jourdan Dunn and Alexa Chung.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Mark R. Milan/GC Images

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

On the same night, another glamorous event was taking place at Buckingham Palace, where Prince Charles hosted a dinner for The Prince's Trust. Amal and George Clooney, Benedict Cumberbatch and Josh Hartnett were some of the stars who attended.

For more royal news sign up for ET's newsletter Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Watch Kate Middleton & Meghan Markle Share a Friendly Kiss on the Cheek

Amal and George Clooney Attend Glamorous Dinner With Prince Charles at Buckingham Palace

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Pay Tribute to Canada on Commonwealth Day