Kate Middleton Rewears BAFTAs Gown at Portrait Gala with Victoria & David Beckham

By Amy Lee‍
Kate Middleton 1280
Karwai Tang/WireImage

Kate Middleton is having a glamorous night out! 

The Duchess of Sussex stepped out on Tuesday night for the Portrait Gala at the National Portrait Gallery in London, England. The British beauty wore a black tiered gown with white-and-green floral embroidery.

The brunette was all smiles as she arrived to the museum. She wore her hair down and wavy and accessorized with drop earrings and a black clutch. 

Kate had a busy day. Earlier, she visited the Henry Fawcett Children's Centre in Kennington in south London where she took time to speak with the moms and children. 

Kate Middleton at National Portrait Gallery Gala
Karwai Tang/WireImage
Kate Middleton at National Portrait Gallery Gala
Karwai Tang/WireImage

Does the dress look familiar? It should, as it's the same Alexander McQueen frock the royal wore at the 2017 BAFTA Awards. This time, she modified the neckline by transforming the off-the-shoulder design by adding cap sleeves. 

Kate Middleton at 2017 BAFTAs
Karwai Tang/WireImage

The posh gala was a star-studded event! Victoria and David Beckham also made an appearance. David was handsome in a classic black suit and bow tie, while Victoria opted for a billowy white blouse and black trousers, punctuated by bright pink satin pumps. 

Victoria and David Beckham at National Portrait Gallery Gala
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Kate wasn't the only royal in attendance. Princess Beatrice posed for the cameras in a burgundy velvet belted dress. She was also spotted with her new boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. 

Princess Beatrice of York at National Portrait Gallery Gala
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at National Portrait Gallery gala
Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

Other British celebs attended the soiree, including Kate Moss, Liam Payne, Jourdan Dunn and Alexa Chung. 

Kate Moss at Portrait Gala
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
Liam Payne at Portrait Gala
Mark R. Milan/GC Images
Jourdan Dunn at Portrait Gala
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
Alexa Chung at Portrait Gala
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

On the same night, another glamorous event was taking place at Buckingham Palace, where Prince Charles hosted a dinner for The Prince's Trust. Amal and George Clooney, Benedict Cumberbatch and Josh Hartnett were some of the stars who attended. 

