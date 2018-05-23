Kate Middleton Opens Up About Her Most Cherished Moments With Her Kids

The Duchess of Cambridge is lending her aid to Children’s Hospice Week in the U.K.

In a letter of support released by East Anglia’s Children Hospices — an organization that offers care and support for children and young people with life-threatening conditions and their families — Kate Middleton expressed the importance of such an organization.

“This Children's Hospice Week, as Patron of East Anglia's Children's Hospices, I am celebrating the remarkable and life-changing support provided by children's hospices and palliative care charities across the U.K.,” she wrote. “They offer a lifeline to children and families facing the unimaginable.”

The theme of this year’s Children’s Hospice Week is “Life’s Short,” a declaration that clearly means a lot to the Duchess.

“I am touched that children and young people are sharing what they love most in life and reminding us how precious time is for everyone,” Kate shared.

We are delighted to share with you a letter of support from our Royal Patron, HRH The Duchess of Cambridge for #ChildrensHospiceWeekhttps://t.co/JwGbMb68kI@KensingtonRoyalpic.twitter.com/JStWpQZ3dP — EACH (@EACH_hospices) May 23, 2018

As a mom of three to Prince George, 4, Princess Charlotte, 3, and 1-month-old Prince Louis, Kate says she adores simple, everyday activities with her family.

“By supporting Children's Hospice Week we can help them spread joy and positivity across the U.K., encouraging everyone to make the most of moments that matter,” she wrote. “Spending quality time together is such an important aspect of family life and for me, as a mother, it is the simple family moments like playing outside together that I cherish.”

The 36-year-old concluded her letter, which the organization said they were "delighted to share," by urging everyone to “champion the vital role that children's hospices play in helping seriously ill children and families to have more precious moments.”

Over the weekend, Kate made her first appearance since giving birth in April by attending the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

For the big event, Kate re-wore one of her favorite outfits, while her daughter, Princess Charlotte, stole the show with her signature wave.

Here’s a look back at some of the best moments from the royal wedding:

