Kate Middleton is going “Back to Nature” and back into a favorite pair of wedge heels!

The 37-year-old Duchess of Cambridge visited Wisley on Tuesday for the Back to Nature Festival as part of the RHS garden project. For the occasion, Kate wore a beautiful floral Emilia Wickstead dress and a pair of her favorite tan wedge heels.

The Duchess, who is known for recycling some of her favorite pieces, wore the heels to play cricket on the royal tour of India and Bhutan in 2016, during a visit to Cornwall in 2016, and to the America’s Cup World Series that same year.

WireImage

WireImage/Getty Image

On Tuesday’s outing, Kate got in some quality time with several young children and their parents.

She was overheard by royal reporters telling one mom, “My little boy [1-year-old Prince Louis] loves smelling the flowers and being out in the garden.”

🚜 At the #BacktoNature Festival The Duchess of Cambridge was joined by @The_RHS Ambassador Mary Berry, along with many of the charities and organisations The Duchess has met over the last eight years, who are all working every day to make our families and communities stronger pic.twitter.com/aRH6chOhzp — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 10, 2019

She also got some one-on-one time with celebrity chef and former Great British Bake-Off judge, Mary Berry, riding a tractor with some local children together. Ever the good example, Kate made sure to thank the tractor driver after the ride, telling him, “The kiddos loved it!”

Getty Images

Later she gave a speech about the importance of focusing on children at every age, saying, “Whether it’s planting, exploring, digging, creating or playing, quality time spent outside provides children with the perfect environment to form those positive relationships with the people in their lives and the world around them. As a parent I have learned just how important it is to foster our child’s development in all areas, not just physical, as soon as they are born.”

The Duchess gave a good speech in which she spoke about the importance family, friends and community play in the development of young children pic.twitter.com/TRTsGrmbwa — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) September 10, 2019

It’s been a busy couple of weeks for Kate and her husband, Prince William. Their 4-year-old daughter, Princess Charlotte, attended her first day of school at Thomas’s Battersea last week, joining her older brother, 6-year-old Prince George, for the first time.

For more, watch the clip below:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Princess Charlotte Attends 1st Day of School With Parents and Prince George

Kate Middleton Beams While Heading to Church With Queen Elizabeth II

Prince William and Kate Middleton Fly Commercial After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Private Jet Drama

Related Gallery