Kate Middleton is throwing it back to her childhood!

On Thursday, the 37-year-old Duchess of Cambridge joined four and five year old children who are a part of The Scouts, a program that, Kensington Palace says, equips kids with the life skills and values of teamwork, leadership and resilience.

According to multiple reports, the Duchess herself served as a Brownie when she was growing up. Though Brownies are part of a girls-only organization called Girlguiding -- and Scouts is open to both boys and girls -- the two groups teach very similar lessons and skills.

For the outdoorsy event, Kate sported a maroon J. Crew turtleneck, brown cargo jacket, black skinny jeans and See by Chloe combat boots. She accessorized her look with a thin blue, red and white scarf, which served as a nod to the Scouts program.

The mom of three was greeted with flowers as she arrived, where she crouched down to speak to a young boy.

In one video from the outing at Gilwell Park, Kate can be seen squatting down in a den made of sticks and leaves. The Duchess laughs when a young boy throws a leaf on her hair and marvels of the fort, "It's very waterproof, isn't it?"

"It's very waterproof, isn't it?" — The Duchess of Cambridge joins in with den building @UKScouting Gilwell Park 🍂 pic.twitter.com/NWGtreqEbb — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 28, 2019

Kate also helped the children test out their balloon rockets at the pilot scheme, which works to "narrow opportunity gaps between disadvantaged young people and their peers, and aid their onwards progress into the wider world," Kensington Palace says.

Additionally, Kate tried her hand at painting and chatted with groups of children.

The Duchess giving some of the early years pilot activities a try. #SkillsForLifepic.twitter.com/lhjIeLHUJ9 — The Scouts (@UKScouting) March 28, 2019

Kate's outing comes just over a week after the Duchess stepped out solo with the Queen for the very first time. Watch the video below for more on that milestone occasion.

