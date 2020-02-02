Kate Middleton and Prince William have arrived at the 2020 BAFTAs.

Kate looked stunning as usual, wearing a white gown with ornate gold detailing which she previously wore in 2012 during her and William's trip to Malaysia. Meanwhile, Will looked sharp in a black tuxedo.

This year, the BAFTAs asked attendees to "dress sustainably" for the red carpet in consideration for the environment, asking all attendees to consider rewearing an outfit they already own or choosing another sustainable option.

"Sustainability is very important to BAFTA, and we’re doing more than ever before," a spokesperson told Harper's Bazaar UK ahead of the ceremony. "The goal is that the EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 will be carbon neutral, working towards having a net positive impact on the environment. From travel and food, to branding and materials, BAFTA is ensuring the awards are as sustainable as possible."

Kate and Will have been regular attendees of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts Awards -- which is considered the British equivalent of the Academy Awards -- given that Will has been the BAFTAs President for 10 years now. Last year, Kate made headlines for her gorgeous white, one-shoulder Alexander McQueen gown.



Will will be on stage this year during the ceremony to present the award of the Fellowship -- the BAFTAs' highest accolade -- to film producer Kathleen Kennedy, whose credits include Star Wars and Jurassic Park.

This year's BAFTAs is definitely a star-studded event. Nominees this year include Brad Pitt, Joaquin Phoenix, Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie, Renee Zellweger, Scarlett Johansson and more.

