Kate Middleton is showing her support for other moms.

During a previously unannounced engagement on Thursday, the 37-year-old Duchess of Cambridge visited Sunshine House Children and Young People's Health and Development Center to chat with both those who help run and those who benefit from the programs.

Wearing a navy, collared, polka dot shirt by Equipment, flared, ankle-length black pants and coordinating Gianvito Rossi pumps, Kate looked fall-chic as she played with children and spoke to the moms, program alums and staff.

Ian Vogler - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Ian Vogler - WPA POol/Getty Images

Ian Vogler - WPA POol/Getty Images

According to video by royal reporter Rebecca English, Kate was warmly welcomed by a group of women as she arrived at the center, where she met with the Southwark Family Nurse Partnership, which provides support for first time parents under the age of 24.

"The parents are partnered with a specially trained family nurse who visits them regularly, from early pregnancy until their child is two," Kensington Palace wrote of the program in a press release. "The programme supports young mums to have a healthy pregnancy, improve their child's health and development, and reach their goals and aspirations."

To further her research and engagement with the Early Years sector, The Duchess of Cambridge is visiting Sunshine House Children and Young People’s Health and Development Centre to meet with the Southwark Family Nurse Partnership team pic.twitter.com/TFoiZfHNtv — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) September 19, 2019

Per Kensington Palace, the mom of three -- she and Prince William share Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1 -- visited the center "as part of her research and engagement with the Early Years sector."

The Duchess of Cambridge visited @EvelinaLondon Sunshine House to meet the Southwark @FNPNationalUnit, as part of her research and engagement with the Early Years sector.



The Family Nurse Partnership is a voluntary home visiting programme for first time parents aged 24 & under. pic.twitter.com/TwKJQY3RuB — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 19, 2019

Chloe Koroma, a mom in the program, told the aforementioned royal reporter that Kate "said children grow up co quickly and she can't believe that George is six already."

Kate reflected wistfully on the speed with which her children are growing up.

“She said children grow up so quickly and she can’t believe that George is six already,’ Chloe Koroma, 23, said after chatting to the duchess. pic.twitter.com/QECKFDY3Lq — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) September 19, 2019

The visit comes shortly after two of Kate's own kids started their school year at Thomas's Battersea in London. While George has attended school before, this year was the start of Charlotte's educational career.

Watch the video below for more on Charlotte's big day.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Kate Middleton Recycles Her Perfect Summer Wedge Heels With a Floral Dress: Pics

Princess Charlotte Attends 1st Day of School With Parents and Prince George

Kate Middleton Beams While Heading to Church With Queen Elizabeth II

Related Gallery