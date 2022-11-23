Kate Middleton Wears Princess Diana's Tiara in First State Dinner as Princess of Wales
Kate Middleton Stuns in Princess Diana's Lover's Knot Tiara!
'Glass Onion': Kate Hudson & Kathryn Hahn Reflect on 'How to Los…
Kate Hudson Shares Why She’s in ‘No Hurry’ to Plan a Wedding Wit…
Maya Rudolph on Advice She'd Give Her Younger Self During ‘SNL’ …
‘This Is Us’ Star Jon Huertas on Stepping Behind the Camera to D…
Why 'Family Karma's Anisha Ramakrishna Is Keeping Her Marriage O…
Margot Robbie Reacts to 'Barbie' Movie Costumes Already Being a …
‘Devotion’: Go Behind the Scenes With Glen Powell (Exclusive)
Hallmark's 'A Maple Valley Christmas': Peyton List and Andrew Wa…
Beyoncé Turns Into Suga Mama and Trudy for 'Proud Family' Hallow…
'Manifest': Melissa Roxburgh Spills on Final Season Spoilers and…
CMA Awards: Luke Bryan Jokes How He Was 'Hurt' by Fellow 'Idol' …
‘90 Day Fiancé’: Kim on Marrying Usman and Being Part of His Fut…
'The Santa Clauses’: Tim Allen's Daughter Elizabeth Allen Dick I…
'John Wick: Chapter 4' Trailer No. 1
‘The Kardashians’: Pete Davidson Gets Cut From New Episode
Chris Evans Dated Girlfriend Alba Baptista for Over a Year (Sour…
Sarah Hyland Was 'Obsessed' With Play-Doh Ahead of ‘Play-Doh Squ…
'Home Town's Ben and Erin Napier Star in HGTV’s First-Ever Holid…
Both Kate Middleton and Camilla, the Queen Consort, brought out some meaningful tiaras during Tuesday night's state dinner at Buckingham Palace in London, England.
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa visited the royals, marking the family's first official state dinner and visit since taking on their new roles in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death in September. To mark the occasion, the new Princess of Wales honored her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, by wearing one of her favorite tiaras -- the Cambridge Lover's Knot.
Kate has worn the stunning accessory almost 10 times since joining the royal family more than a decade ago. On Tuesday, she paired the sparkling tiara with a beautiful white caped gown with crystal-embellished shoulders and pearl drop earrings.
Kate wasn't the only member of the royal family who wore a borrowed piece. Camilla, the Queen Consort, donned the Belgian Sapphire Tiara, which was previously owned by the late Queen Elizabeth II.
Camilla matched the blue sapphires with a blue gown with lace sleeves and matching sapphire earrings and a necklace also belonging to the late monarch.
King Charles III honored his late mother while addressing President Ramaphosa in a speech at the banquet, saying, "South Africa, like the Commonwealth, has always been a part of my life. My mother often recalled her visit in 1947, the year before I was born when from Cape Town on her 21st birthday, she pledged her life to the service of the people of the Commonwealth. It is therefore particularly moving and special that you are our guest on this first state visit we have hosted."
RELATED CONTENT:
Kate Middleton Releases First On-Camera Message Since Queen's Death
How King Charles Feels About 'The Crown' Reliving Past Troubles
'The Crown': All of Princess Diana's Looks Recreated in Season 5