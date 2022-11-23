Both Kate Middleton and Camilla, the Queen Consort, brought out some meaningful tiaras during Tuesday night's state dinner at Buckingham Palace in London, England.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa visited the royals, marking the family's first official state dinner and visit since taking on their new roles in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death in September. To mark the occasion, the new Princess of Wales honored her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, by wearing one of her favorite tiaras -- the Cambridge Lover's Knot.

Kate has worn the stunning accessory almost 10 times since joining the royal family more than a decade ago. On Tuesday, she paired the sparkling tiara with a beautiful white caped gown with crystal-embellished shoulders and pearl drop earrings.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Chris Jackson/Getty Images and Terry Fincher/Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images

Kate wasn't the only member of the royal family who wore a borrowed piece. Camilla, the Queen Consort, donned the Belgian Sapphire Tiara, which was previously owned by the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images and Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

Camilla matched the blue sapphires with a blue gown with lace sleeves and matching sapphire earrings and a necklace also belonging to the late monarch.

"South Africa, like the Commonwealth, has always been a part of my life... It is therefore particularly moving and special that you are our guest on this, the first State Visit we have hosted."



His Majesty The King delivers a speech at the State Banquet of the #UKSAStateVisit. pic.twitter.com/mB0JOn5mFk — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) November 23, 2022

King Charles III honored his late mother while addressing President Ramaphosa in a speech at the banquet, saying, "South Africa, like the Commonwealth, has always been a part of my life. My mother often recalled her visit in 1947, the year before I was born when from Cape Town on her 21st birthday, she pledged her life to the service of the people of the Commonwealth. It is therefore particularly moving and special that you are our guest on this first state visit we have hosted."

