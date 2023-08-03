If the life of royalty hadn't worked out, Kate Middleton could have easily had a second career in the theater. A resurfaced childhood video of the 41-year-old Princess of Wales has gone viral yet again, after previously cropping up online in past years.

In the clip, which was reportedly taken when the mother of three was just 11 years old, the wife of Prince William is seen playing Eliza Doolittle in the musical My Fair Lady. The role, which was played by Julie Andrews on Broadway and by Audrey Hepburn in the 1964 musical film adaptation, follows the Cockney flower woman as she transforms into a member of refined society.

Wrapped in a shawl and holding a flower basket, Middleton even had an impressive Cockney accent as she sang the famous tune "Wouldn't It Be Loverly."

According to ClassicFM, the footage came from a production at St. Andrew's School in Berkshire, England, a private school that Middleton attended as a child.

Middleton has hinted at her musical talents through the years. In May, she opened the Eurovision Song Contest by playing the piano for more than 10 million viewers.

The former art history major has also seemingly instilled a love of the arts in her children. In 2019, her eldest son, Prince George, made headlines for taking ballet when he was six. Her daughter, Princess Charlotte, has also expressed an interest in dance through the years.

