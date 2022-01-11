Just when we thought there couldn't be any more events for new year savings, Kate Spade has a can't-miss sale! The fashion brand is currently offering an extra 30% off sale styles with the promo code LNGWKND through Jan. 17.

The sale section is filled with a ton of stylish Kate Spade fan favorites -- including handbags, wallets, dresses, shoes, jewelry and so much more. Whether you're in need of a versatile crossbody bag, a roomy satchel for all of your winter travels, a supportive tote bag to use for your office commute or a chic purse to gift to the fashion-loving friend in your life, this Kate Spade sale is the perfect place to score it at a deep discount -- and just in time for a 2022 wardrobe refresh, too.

To narrow down some of the best deals from this massive Kate Spade savings event, ET Style has selected a few of our top picks. Shop our favorite products from the Kate Spade sale below, and be sure to also check out Amazon's best deals on Kate Spade handbags.

