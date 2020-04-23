Shopping

Need an idea for Mother's Day gifts? Right now, Kate Spade New York is offering 30% off on all full-price items, no exclusions, on the fashion brand's website, specially to celebrate the appreciation holiday.

Don't forget to enter the code MDAY20 at checkout, which applies through May 4. Standard shipping and returns are free. Gift wrapping and messaging is available for $6 per item. In addition, the Eva medium top zip satchel is only $148 (originally $398) for a limited time -- use the code PERFECT to unlock the offer at checkout. 

If you want Mom to choose the color, size or exchange for another style, you can do so by choosing the complimentary gifting service, GiftNow.

Shop Kate Spade handbags, including the brand's best-selling satchel, tote and crossbody styles, or if Mom likes to wear jewelry, browse through classic, chic earrings, necklaces and more. The designer line offers a gorgeous apparel collection, too. Playful, warm-weather dresses and cozy sleepwear are great gifting options.

For even lower prices, check out the Kate Spade Surprise Sale website for discounts up to 75% off on sale items.

Ahead, shop Kate Spade gifts Mom will love for sprucing up her personal style.

Molly Large Tote
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade Molly Tote
Kate Spade New York
Molly Large Tote
Kate Spade New York

This roomy tote is the perfect everyday bag to pack in all her essentials. 

REGULARLY $228

Margaux Medium Satchel
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade Margaux Medium Satchel
Kate Spade New York
Margaux Medium Satchel
Kate Spade New York

An elegant top-handle satchel for a ladylike look. 

REGULARLY $298

Spencer Chain Wallet
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade Spencer Chain Wallet
Kate Spade New York
Spencer Chain Wallet
Kate Spade New York

This day-to-night chain wallet bag comes with a removable crossbody strap. 

REGULARLY $188

Spencer Zip-Around Continental Wallet
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade Spencer Wallet
Kate Spade New York
Spencer Zip-Around Continental Wallet
Kate Spade New York

A stylish, organized wallet that can actually fit all her cards, coins and bills. 

REGULARLY $188

Poplin Ruffle Tiered Dress
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade Poplin Ruffle Tiered Dress
Kate Spade New York
Poplin Ruffle Tiered Dress
Kate Spade New York

She can reserve this stunning bright tiered ruffled dress for her first official warm-weather outing post-quarantine. 

REGULARLY $498

Catroux Loafers
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York Catroux Loafers
Kate Spade New York
Catroux Loafers
Kate Spade New York

A sophisticated pair of loafers, featuring the brand's iconic spade emblem. 

REGULARLY $178

Legacy Logo Spade Studs
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York Legacy Logo Spade Studs
Kate Spade New York
Legacy Logo Spade Studs
Kate Spade New York

Rock the iconic spade logos on the lobes with these classic stud earrings. 

REGULARLY $38

Park Circle Cocktail Shaker
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade Park Circle Cocktail Shaker
Kate Spade New York
Park Circle Cocktail Shaker
Kate Spade New York

Don't forget about the brand's gorgeous homeware! Upgrade her at-home drinks by gifting a cocktail shaker like this gold-tone design.

REGULARLY $50

