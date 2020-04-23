Kate Spade Mother's Day Sale: Take 30% Off Full-Price Bag Styles, Dresses and More
Need an idea for Mother's Day gifts? Right now, Kate Spade New York is offering 30% off on all full-price items, no exclusions, on the fashion brand's website, specially to celebrate the appreciation holiday.
Don't forget to enter the code MDAY20 at checkout, which applies through May 4. Standard shipping and returns are free. Gift wrapping and messaging is available for $6 per item. In addition, the Eva medium top zip satchel is only $148 (originally $398) for a limited time -- use the code PERFECT to unlock the offer at checkout.
If you want Mom to choose the color, size or exchange for another style, you can do so by choosing the complimentary gifting service, GiftNow.
Shop Kate Spade handbags, including the brand's best-selling satchel, tote and crossbody styles, or if Mom likes to wear jewelry, browse through classic, chic earrings, necklaces and more. The designer line offers a gorgeous apparel collection, too. Playful, warm-weather dresses and cozy sleepwear are great gifting options.
For even lower prices, check out the Kate Spade Surprise Sale website for discounts up to 75% off on sale items.
Ahead, shop Kate Spade gifts Mom will love for sprucing up her personal style.
This roomy tote is the perfect everyday bag to pack in all her essentials.
An elegant top-handle satchel for a ladylike look.
This day-to-night chain wallet bag comes with a removable crossbody strap.
A stylish, organized wallet that can actually fit all her cards, coins and bills.
She can reserve this stunning bright tiered ruffled dress for her first official warm-weather outing post-quarantine.
A sophisticated pair of loafers, featuring the brand's iconic spade emblem.
Rock the iconic spade logos on the lobes with these classic stud earrings.
Don't forget about the brand's gorgeous homeware! Upgrade her at-home drinks by gifting a cocktail shaker like this gold-tone design.
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
