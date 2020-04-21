Shopping

Kate Spade Sale: Take Up to 75% Off Handbags and Clothing

By Amy Lee‍
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
Kate Spade New York runway 1280
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Kate Spade New York is the sale gift that keeps on giving. Tuesday is the last day to enjoy 50% off full-price clothing and jewelry on the Kate Spade website through 11:59 p.m. PST. Use the coupon code PICKMEUP to unlock the offer at checkout. Shipping and returns are free. 

In addition, Kate Spade has also extended its Surprise Sale deals. We have until May 9 to score up to 75% off Kate Spade items with free shipping on the Kate Spade Surprise Sale website. You can also save more on accessory bundle deals with the coupon code, MAKEITTWO, which only comes out to $129. All Surprise Sale items are final sale. 

Purchase deals on an iconic Kate Spade bag like the best-selling convertible crossbody bag, satchel, wallet, tote bag, shoulder bag and purse, along with discounts on the brand's signature elegant dresses and sophisticated stud earrings. 

The beloved fashion brand is known for its fun, feminine aesthetic, classic, versatile handbags and iconic Spade logo. Its loyal following includes many celebs, too. Kate Middleton, Taylor Swift and Emma Roberts have all worn Kate Spade New York purses and other items on multiple occasions. 

Shop ET Style's fave picks from the Kate Spade sale, ahead.

Falling Flower Blouse
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade Falling Flower Blouse
Kate Spade New York
Falling Flower Blouse
Kate Spade New York

A bright floral print blouse that can be worn as an off-the-shoulder style. 

REGULARLY $228

Spade Clover Eyelet Jumpsuit
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade Spade Clover Eyelet Jumpsuit
Kate Spade New York
Spade Clover Eyelet Jumpsuit
Kate Spade New York

There are so many reasons to love this jumpsuit: the clover-shaped eyelets, fluttery sleeves and cinched belt. 

REGULARLY $348

Utility Shirtdress
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade Utility Shirtdress
Kate Spade New York
Utility Shirtdress
Kate Spade New York

A breezy buttoned linen dress for effortless warm-weather flair. 

REGULARLY $348

Brilliant Statements Pave Mini Huggies
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade Brilliant Statements Pave Mini Huggies
Kate Spade New York
Brilliant Statements Pave Mini Huggies
Kate Spade New York

A chic glimmering pair of huggies to wear alone or stack for an ear party.

REGULARLY $48

Yours Truly Pave Heart Studs
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade Yours Truly Pave Heart Studs
Kate Spade New York
Yours Truly Pave Heart Studs
Kate Spade New York

Adorable pave stone stud earrings to wear every day. 

REGULARLY $48

Patterson Drive Geraldine (Surprise Sale)
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade Patterson Drive Geraldine
Kate Spade New York
Patterson Drive Geraldine (Surprise Sale)
Kate Spade New York

This large leather satchel will fit all your daytime essentials. 

REGULARLY $399

Cove Street Dody (Surprise Sale)
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade Cove Street Dody
Kate Spade New York
Cove Street Dody (Surprise Sale)
Kate Spade New York

How can you not fall in love with the darling mint color? 

REGULARLY $228

Laurel Way Reese (Surprise Sale)
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade Laurel Way Reese
Kate Spade New York
Laurel Way Reese (Surprise Sale)
Kate Spade New York

A classic top-handle satchel you'll pair with everything. 

REGULARLY $399

Grove Street Carli and Tellie Bundle (Surprise Sale)
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade Grove Street Carli and Tellie Bundle
Kate Spade New York
Grove Street Carli and Tellie Bundle (Surprise Sale)
Kate Spade New York

Apply the code MAKEITTWO at checkout to score both for only $129! 

REGULARLY $478

Laurel Way Addison (Surprise Sale)
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade Laurel Way Addison
Kate Spade New York
Laurel Way Addison (Surprise Sale)
Kate Spade New York

Made for everyday carrying.

REGULARLY $199

Monterey Two Tone Watch (Surprise Sale)
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York Monterey Two Tone Watch
Kate Spade New York
Monterey Two Tone Watch (Surprise Sale)
Kate Spade New York

It's practical and pretty. 

REGULARLY $225

