Kate Spade Sale: Take Up to 75% Off Handbags and Clothing

Kate Spade New York is the sale gift that keeps on giving. Tuesday is the last day to enjoy 50% off full-price clothing and jewelry on the Kate Spade website through 11:59 p.m. PST. Use the coupon code PICKMEUP to unlock the offer at checkout. Shipping and returns are free.

In addition, Kate Spade has also extended its Surprise Sale deals. We have until May 9 to score up to 75% off Kate Spade items with free shipping on the Kate Spade Surprise Sale website. You can also save more on accessory bundle deals with the coupon code, MAKEITTWO, which only comes out to $129. All Surprise Sale items are final sale.

Purchase deals on an iconic Kate Spade bag like the best-selling convertible crossbody bag, satchel, wallet, tote bag, shoulder bag and purse, along with discounts on the brand's signature elegant dresses and sophisticated stud earrings.

The beloved fashion brand is known for its fun, feminine aesthetic, classic, versatile handbags and iconic Spade logo. Its loyal following includes many celebs, too. Kate Middleton, Taylor Swift and Emma Roberts have all worn Kate Spade New York purses and other items on multiple occasions.

Shop ET Style's fave picks from the Kate Spade sale, ahead.

Falling Flower Blouse Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Falling Flower Blouse Kate Spade New York A bright floral print blouse that can be worn as an off-the-shoulder style. REGULARLY $228 $114 at Kate Spade New York

Spade Clover Eyelet Jumpsuit Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Spade Clover Eyelet Jumpsuit Kate Spade New York There are so many reasons to love this jumpsuit: the clover-shaped eyelets, fluttery sleeves and cinched belt. REGULARLY $348 $174 at Kate Spade New York

Utility Shirtdress Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Utility Shirtdress Kate Spade New York A breezy buttoned linen dress for effortless warm-weather flair. REGULARLY $348 $174 at Kate Spade New York

Brilliant Statements Pave Mini Huggies Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Brilliant Statements Pave Mini Huggies Kate Spade New York A chic glimmering pair of huggies to wear alone or stack for an ear party. REGULARLY $48 $24 at Kate Spade New York

Yours Truly Pave Heart Studs Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Yours Truly Pave Heart Studs Kate Spade New York Adorable pave stone stud earrings to wear every day. REGULARLY $48 $24 at Kate Spade New York

Patterson Drive Geraldine (Surprise Sale) Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Patterson Drive Geraldine (Surprise Sale) Kate Spade New York This large leather satchel will fit all your daytime essentials. REGULARLY $399 $129 at Kate Spade New York

Cove Street Dody (Surprise Sale) Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Cove Street Dody (Surprise Sale) Kate Spade New York How can you not fall in love with the darling mint color? REGULARLY $228 $79 at Kate Spade New York

Laurel Way Reese (Surprise Sale) Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Laurel Way Reese (Surprise Sale) Kate Spade New York A classic top-handle satchel you'll pair with everything. REGULARLY $399 $129 at Kate Spade New York

Grove Street Carli and Tellie Bundle (Surprise Sale) Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Grove Street Carli and Tellie Bundle (Surprise Sale) Kate Spade New York Apply the code MAKEITTWO at checkout to score both for only $129! REGULARLY $478 $129 at Kate Spade New York

Laurel Way Addison (Surprise Sale) Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Laurel Way Addison (Surprise Sale) Kate Spade New York Made for everyday carrying. REGULARLY $199 $79 at Kate Spade New York

Monterey Two Tone Watch (Surprise Sale) Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Monterey Two Tone Watch (Surprise Sale) Kate Spade New York It's practical and pretty. REGULARLY $225 $139 at Kate Spade New York

