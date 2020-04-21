Kate Spade Sale: Take Up to 75% Off Handbags and Clothing
Kate Spade New York is the sale gift that keeps on giving. Tuesday is the last day to enjoy 50% off full-price clothing and jewelry on the Kate Spade website through 11:59 p.m. PST. Use the coupon code PICKMEUP to unlock the offer at checkout. Shipping and returns are free.
In addition, Kate Spade has also extended its Surprise Sale deals. We have until May 9 to score up to 75% off Kate Spade items with free shipping on the Kate Spade Surprise Sale website. You can also save more on accessory bundle deals with the coupon code, MAKEITTWO, which only comes out to $129. All Surprise Sale items are final sale.
Purchase deals on an iconic Kate Spade bag like the best-selling convertible crossbody bag, satchel, wallet, tote bag, shoulder bag and purse, along with discounts on the brand's signature elegant dresses and sophisticated stud earrings.
The beloved fashion brand is known for its fun, feminine aesthetic, classic, versatile handbags and iconic Spade logo. Its loyal following includes many celebs, too. Kate Middleton, Taylor Swift and Emma Roberts have all worn Kate Spade New York purses and other items on multiple occasions.
Shop ET Style's fave picks from the Kate Spade sale, ahead.
A bright floral print blouse that can be worn as an off-the-shoulder style.
There are so many reasons to love this jumpsuit: the clover-shaped eyelets, fluttery sleeves and cinched belt.
A breezy buttoned linen dress for effortless warm-weather flair.
A chic glimmering pair of huggies to wear alone or stack for an ear party.
Adorable pave stone stud earrings to wear every day.
This large leather satchel will fit all your daytime essentials.
How can you not fall in love with the darling mint color?
A classic top-handle satchel you'll pair with everything.
Apply the code MAKEITTWO at checkout to score both for only $129!
Made for everyday carrying.
It's practical and pretty.
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
RELATED CONTENT:
Revolve Sale: Take Up to 65% Off Select Fashion and Accessories
Madewell Sale: Take 40% Off Almost Everything
The Best Beauty and Fashion Deals This Week: Adidas, Steve Madden and More