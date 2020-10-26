Shopping

Kate Spade New York Sale: Take Up to 60% Off for 3 Days Only

By ETonline Staff
kate spade sale
Kate Spade New York

Holiday shopping -- and holiday saving -- is on at Kate Spade New York, for just a few days!

Through Oct. 28, score up to 60% off a wide variety of styles already on sale from the popular women's designer. This month's sale on sale includes handbags, wallets, clothing, shoes, jewelry, accessories and home decor. All you have to do is enter promo code EARLYBIRD at checkout; note that all sales are final.

No matter who you're shopping for, the perfect stylish gift can be found at Kate Spade -- think: a zip-up backpack for someone who's always on the go, chic dresses for your friend who's back in the office, a leather wallet for your well-organized mom and more.

Plus, don't forget about the separate Kate Spade Surprise Sale shop, where the entire site is up to 75% off through Nov. 14! Check out their Deal of the Day section to find savings of hundreds (and hundreds) of dollars on beautiful handbags, bundles and other Kate Spade pieces.

Shop all Kate Spade sale items and see more of our top picks below.

Sloan Medium Backpack
Sloan Medium Backpack
Ideal for the friend or family member who is always on the go!
REGULARLY $298

Sylvia Double Sticker Pocket
Sylvia Double Sticker Pocket
The perfect little gift for a coworker who likes to keep her cards organized and with her at all times.
REGULARLY $28

Heritage Spade Enamel Heart Ring
Heritage Spade Enamel Heart Ring
Heritage Spade Enamel Heart Ring
Pick up two of these chic heart rings: one for you, one for your bestie.
REGULARLY $98

Eva Medium Top Zip Satchel
eva medium top zip satchel
Eva Medium Top Zip Satchel
Choose from six pretty shades, including this warm beige that goes with everything.

REGULARLY $398

Lake Lace-Up Boots
lake lace-up boots
Lake Lace-Up Boots
An absolutely incredible pair of leather lace-up boots at an absolutely incredible price!

REGULARLY $648

Roller Star Sweater
roller star sweater
Roller Star Sweater
Know someone who recently hopped on the roller-skating trend? This adorable sweater was made for them.
REGULARLY $298

Molly Cabana Dot Pop Large Tote
Molly Cabana Dot Pop Large Tote
Molly Cabana Dot Pop Large Tote
Save big on this structured tote with cute polka dot faux leather lining. It also comes in a bright magenta.
REGULARLY $228

