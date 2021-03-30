Amanda Gorman Found the Perfect Yellow Dress for Spring
If anyone's going to become the unofficial ambassador for the color yellow, it's Amanda Gorman.
The 23-year-old poet -- who made history earlier this year as the youngest Inauguration Day poet -- has already showcased her love for the vibrant hue with her chic Prada coat at the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. However, it's clear that her adoration for the shade goes beyond one monumental day.
On Tuesday, Gorman posted a photo to her Instagram account celebrating the launch of her book, The Hill We Climb, which features the poem she read on Inauguration Day. The National Youth Poet Laureate donned a cheery yellow mini dress from Alice + Olivia with a matching headband, bringing back memories of her iconic look from the historic day she read the poem. In addition to further cementing her position as a style icon (Gorman also signed with IMG Models earlier this year), she also gave fashion lovers a new wave of sartorial inspiration for the season.
If you're on the hunt for the perfect spring dresses to add to your wardrobe, take a cue from Gorman, whose long-sleeve mini dress made for the perfect option as the weather transitioned from winter to spring. The poet's cheerful look only emphasized her excitement over the occasion -- and there's no doubt that if you wear a pretty dress like hers, it's sure to bring a smile to your face, too.
Whether you're looking for a casual dress to sport every day or something you can wear to a spring wedding, a bright yellow option is a great way to embrace the warmer days. Scroll down to shop Gorman's exact dress below. And if you're feeling inspired to sport the sunny hue like the poet, we pulled together other spring dresses to wear for the season.
