Amanda Gorman Found the Perfect Yellow Dress for Spring

By Dale Arden Chong‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Amanda Gorman
Alex Wong/Getty Images

If anyone's going to become the unofficial ambassador for the color yellow, it's Amanda Gorman.

The 23-year-old poet -- who made history earlier this year as the youngest Inauguration Day poet -- has already showcased her love for the vibrant hue with her chic Prada coat at the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. However, it's clear that her adoration for the shade goes beyond one monumental day.

On Tuesday, Gorman posted a photo to her Instagram account celebrating the launch of her book, The Hill We Climb, which features the poem she read on Inauguration Day. The National Youth Poet Laureate donned a cheery yellow mini dress from Alice + Olivia with a matching headband, bringing back memories of her iconic look from the historic day she read the poem. In addition to further cementing her position as a style icon (Gorman also signed with IMG Models earlier this year), she also gave fashion lovers a new wave of sartorial inspiration for the season.

If you're on the hunt for the perfect spring dresses to add to your wardrobe, take a cue from Gorman, whose long-sleeve mini dress made for the perfect option as the weather transitioned from winter to spring. The poet's cheerful look only emphasized her excitement over the occasion -- and there's no doubt that if you wear a pretty dress like hers, it's sure to bring a smile to your face, too.

Whether you're looking for a casual dress to sport every day or something you can wear to a spring wedding, a bright yellow option is a great way to embrace the warmer days. Scroll down to shop Gorman's exact dress below. And if you're feeling inspired to sport the sunny hue like the poet, we pulled together other spring dresses to wear for the season.

Alice + Olivia Karena Mock Neck Mini Dress
Alice + Olivia Karena Mock Neck Mini Dress
Alice + Olivia
Alice + Olivia Karena Mock Neck Mini Dress
Channel Amanda Gorman's spring ensemble and style with this cheerful dress and matching headband.
$465 AT ALICE + OLIVIA
Topshop Pinny Poplin Minidress
Topshop Pinny Poplin Minidress
Nordstrom
Topshop Pinny Poplin Minidress
We love the idea of this yellow poplin dress paired with simple sandals or clogs.
$50 AT NORDSTROM
Y.A.S Mini Smock Dress with Ruffle Detail
Y.A.S Mini Smock Dress with Ruffle Detail
ASOS
Y.A.S Mini Smock Dress with Ruffle Detail
If you want to create a more fitted style, wear a belt with this cute spring dress.
$74 AT ASOS (REGULARLY $92)
Eloquii Puff Sleeve Tee Dress
Eloquii Puff Sleeve Tee Dress
Eloquii
Eloquii Puff Sleeve Tee Dress
The puff sleeves on this dress take on one of the season's biggest trends and are perfect for spring.
$100 AT ELOQUII
Lost + Wander Daffodil Smocked Mini Dress
Lost + Wander Daffodil Smocked Mini Dress
Urban Outfitters
Lost + Wander Daffodil Smocked Mini Dress
Smocked dresses are the perfect way to ease into spring and summer dressing.
$105 AT URBAN OUTFITTERS
Mango Organic Cotton Ruffled Dress
Mango Organic Cotton Ruffled Dress
Mango
Mango Organic Cotton Ruffled Dress
How good are these ruffle details on this short spring dress?
$30 AT MANGO
Carprinass Women Floral Printed Dress
Carprinass Women Floral Printed Dress
Amazon
Carprinass Women Floral Printed Dress
A bohemian take on pretty yellow dresses will never be a bad idea.
$27 AT AMAZON
Rhode Ella Dress
Rhode Ella Dress
Shopbop
Rhode Ella Dress
This airy dress is perfect for any warm-weather weekends or spring vacations you have coming up.
$375 AT SHOPBOP
Maeve Juliet Tiered Tunic Dress
Maeve Juliet Tiered Tunic Dress
Anthropologie
Maeve Juliet Tiered Tunic Dress
For the days when you just can't with anything else, throw this easy and effortless tunic dress on.
$138 AT ANTHROPOLOGIE

