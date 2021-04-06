Kate Spade Spring Sale: Last Chance to Get 30% Off Spring Styles
Spring shopping means spring savings at Kate Spade New York! And with only one day left of the brand's 2021 spring sale, now's your chance to stock up on some of its must-have deals.
Today's the final day to score 30% off full-priced spring styles from the popular women's designer. The spring sale includes handbags, wallets, clothing, shoes, jewelry, accessories -- even the Disney x Kate Spade New York selections. All you have to do is enter promo code SILVERLINING at checkout; note that all sales are final.
No matter who you're shopping for, the perfect stylish gift can be found at Kate Spade -- think: a zip-up backpack for someone who's always on the go, chic dresses for your friend who's back in the office, a leather wallet for your well-organized mom and more.
And while you're in the Kate Spade shopping mood, don't forget to check out the separate Kate Spade Surprise Sale shop, where you can get up to 75% off! Check out their Deal of the Day section to find savings of hundreds (and hundreds) of dollars on beautiful handbags, bundles and other Kate Spade pieces.
Shop all Kate Spade Spring Sale items and see more of our top picks below.
