Kate Spade Spring Sale: Last Chance to Get 30% Off Spring Styles

Spring shopping means spring savings at Kate Spade New York! And with only one day left of the brand's 2021 spring sale, now's your chance to stock up on some of its must-have deals.

Today's the final day to score 30% off full-priced spring styles from the popular women's designer. The spring sale includes handbags, wallets, clothing, shoes, jewelry, accessories -- even the Disney x Kate Spade New York selections. All you have to do is enter promo code SILVERLINING at checkout; note that all sales are final.

No matter who you're shopping for, the perfect stylish gift can be found at Kate Spade -- think: a zip-up backpack for someone who's always on the go, chic dresses for your friend who's back in the office, a leather wallet for your well-organized mom and more.

And while you're in the Kate Spade shopping mood, don't forget to check out the separate Kate Spade Surprise Sale shop, where you can get up to 75% off! Check out their Deal of the Day section to find savings of hundreds (and hundreds) of dollars on beautiful handbags, bundles and other Kate Spade pieces.

Shop all Kate Spade Spring Sale items and see more of our top picks below.

Kate Spade Kaci Croco Flap Crossbody Kate Spade New York Kate Spade Kaci Croco Flap Crossbody A pop of berry pink is the perfect way to add color to your spring wardrobe. $209 (REGULARLY $299) Buy Now

Kate Spade Locket Plaid Large Flap Shoulder Bag Kate Spade New York Kate Spade Locket Plaid Large Flap Shoulder Bag Could there be a stylish handbag any more appropriate for spring than this plaid option? $265 (REGULARLY $378) Buy Now

Kate Spade Essential Double-Zip Crossbody Kate Spade New York Kate Spade Essential Double-Zip Crossbody We love the olive shade of this versatile bag for everyday occasions. $139 (REGULARLY $198) Buy Now

Kate Spade Puffy Puffer Fish Crossbody Kate Spade New York Kate Spade Puffy Puffer Fish Crossbody Kate Spade's been known for its unique and playful statement bags, which are sure to bring a smile to anyone's face. And if you've been wanting to grab one for your closet, this is the perfect time to get one while it's on sale. $230 (REGULARLY $328) Buy Now

Kate Spade Anyday Medium Crossbody Kate Spade New York Kate Spade Anyday Medium Crossbody Just as the name of this pastel-hued crossbody bag would suggest, this purse is perfect for any day. $160 (REGULARLY $228) Buy Now

Kate Spade Spencer Small Dome Crossbody Kate Spade New York Kate Spade Spencer Small Dome Crossbody A timeless crossbody bag to hold all your essentials for your next errand run or weekend brunch. $111 (REGULARLY $158) Buy Now

Kate Spade Grab Fabric Small Bucket Bag Kate Spade New York Kate Spade Grab Fabric Small Bucket Bag The visual texture of this bucket bag will add a nice touch to your spring ensembles. $209 (REGULARLY $298) Buy Now

Kate Spade Shelly Crab Crossbody Kate Spade New York Kate Spade Shelly Crab Crossbody Eye-catching and cute, this compact spring green crossbody purse holds the essentials. $230 (REGULARLY $328) Buy now

Kate Spade New York X Minnie Mouse Bethany Baby Bag Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York X Minnie Mouse Bethany Baby Bag Baby bags don't get much cuter than this Kate Spade New York X Minnie Mouse Bethany Baby Bag. $230 (REGULARLY $328) Buy now

Kate Spade Roulette Raffia Dots Chain Clutch Kate Spade New York Kate Spade Roulette Raffia Dots Chain Clutch This spring clutch with a removable chain crossbody strap lets you keep your essentials close, no matter how you carry it. $139 (REGULARLY $198) Buy now

Kate Spade Day Pack Large Backpack Kate Spade New York Kate Spade Day Pack Large Backpack If being out and about means carrying your essentials on your back, this backpack is how you do it with style. $230 (REGULARLY $328) Buy now

Kate Spade Loop Large Shoulder Bag Kate Spade New York Kate Spade Loop Large Shoulder Bag This bag is the definition of "carryall" with multiple pockets and compartments with a snap closure to keep it all together. $244 (REGULARLY $348) Buy now

Kate Spade All Day Dainty Bloom Large Tote Kate Spade New York Kate Spade All Day Dainty Bloom Large Tote This tote was made to celebrate spring. Plus, it comes with a detachable wristlet pouch. $160 (REGULARLY $228) Buy now

Disney x Kate Spade New York Minnie Mouse Medium Satchel Kate Spade New York Disney x Kate Spade New York Minnie Mouse Medium Satchel Minnie Mouse leaves her mark on the Disney x Kate Spade collab bag with her signature polka dots. $230 (REGULARLY $328) Buy now

