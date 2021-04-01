Kate Spade Spring Sale: Take Up to 30% Off Spring Styles

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Spring shopping means spring savings at Kate Spade New York!

Score up to 30% off full-priced spring styles from the popular women's designer. The spring sale includes handbags, wallets, clothing, shoes, jewelry, accessories -- even the Disney x selections. All you have to do is enter promo code SILVERLINING at checkout; note that all sales are final.

No matter who you're shopping for, the perfect stylish gift can be found at Kate Spade -- think: a zip-up backpack for someone who's always on the go, chic dresses for your friend who's back in the office, a leather wallet for your well-organized mom and more.

Plus, don't forget about the separate Kate Spade Surprise Sale shop, where you can get up to 75% off! Check out their Deal of the Day section to find savings of hundreds (and hundreds) of dollars on beautiful handbags, bundles and other Kate Spade pieces.

Shop all Kate Spade Spring Sale items and see more of our top picks below.

Kate Spade Shelly Crab Crossbody Kate Spade Kate Spade Shelly Crab Crossbody Eye-catching and cute, this compact spring green crossbody purse holds the essentials. $230 (REGULARLY $328) Buy now

Kate Spade New York X Minnie Mouse Bethany Baby Bag Kate Spade Kate Spade New York X Minnie Mouse Bethany Baby Bag Baby bags don't get much cuter than this Kate Spade New York X Minnie Mouse Bethany Baby Bag. $230 (REGULARLY $328) Buy now

Kate Spade Roulette Raffia Dots Chain Clutch Kate Spade Kate Spade Roulette Raffia Dots Chain Clutch This spring clutch with a removable chain crossbody strap lets you keep your essentials close, no matter how you carry it. $139 (REGULARLY $198) Buy now

Kate Spade Day Pack Large Backpack Kate Spade Kate Spade Day Pack Large Backpack If being out and about means carrying your essentials on your back, this backpack is how you do it with style. $230 (REGULARLY $328) Buy now

Kate Spade Loop Large Shoulder Bag Kate Spade Kate Spade Loop Large Shoulder Bag This bag is the definition of "carryall" with multiple pockets and compartments with a snap closure to keep it all together. $244 (REGULARLY $348) Buy now

Kate Spade All Day Dainty Bloom Large Tote Kate Spade New York Kate Spade All Day Dainty Bloom Large Tote This tote was made to celebrate spring. Plus, it comes with a detachable wristlet pouch. $160 (REGULARLY $228) Buy now

Disney x Kate Spade New York Minnie Mouse Medium Satchel Kate Spade New York Disney x Kate Spade New York Minnie Mouse Medium Satchel Minnie Mouse leaves her mark on the Disney x-Kate Spade collab bag with her signature polka dots. $230 (REGULARLY $328) Buy now

That Sparkle Princess Cut Large Studs Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York That Sparkle Princess Cut Large Studs Kate Spade New York These Kate Spade New York That Sparkle Princess Cut Large Studs are the perfect stocking stuffer for your favorite lady. $48 at Kate Spade

RELATED CONTENT:

Kate Spade Spring Sale: Take Up to 30% Off Spring Styles

The Best Swimwear for Spring Break

Amazon's Spring Deals on Designer Dresses

Shop Cute Spring Dresses for 2021

The Best Deals at the Nordstrom Spring Sale

Best Swimwear For Spring Break From Amazon

Amanda Gorman Found the Perfect Yellow Dress for Spring

Madewell Sale: Take Up to 50% Off Denim, Dresses and Shoes