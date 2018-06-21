Kate Spade's Dad Dies One Day Ahead of Her Funeral

Kate Spade's father, Earl Brosnahan, died on Wednesday, just one day before the iconic designer's funeral in Kansas City, Missouri, on Thursday.

The Brosnahan family sent out a statement on Thursday, and said Brosnahan was "heartbroken" over Spade's death. Spade was found dead inside her Manhattan apartment on June 5. Her death was ruled a suicide.

She was 55 years old.

"We are deeply saddened to announce that Katy's father, Earl F. Brosnahan, Jr.(Frank), passed away last night at age 89. He has been in failing health of late and was heartbroken over the recent death of his beloved daughter," the statement reads, which was tweeted by Good Morning America reporter Tony Morrison. "He was at home and surrounded by family at the time of his passing."

The statement also included bits of Brosnahan's personal life. He is survived by his wife, Sandy, three brothers and a sister, five children and eight grandchildren.

"Frank was born in Kansas City, MO and was a lifelong resident," it reads. "He served in the U.S. Navy before graduating from the University of Miami in 1949, after which he returned to Kansas City to work in the family construction business. He was president of the Midwest Heavy Construction Association the mid 19060's, after taking over the a family business from his father Earl F. Brosnahan, Sr. and his mother Helen Rose Brosnahan."

An obituary notice published on Monday shared that Spade will be laid to rest on Thursday in her hometown of Kansas City, Missouri, with a mass of Christian burial held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Redemptorist Catholic Church. Brosnahan previously said it was the same church where Spade’s grandparents wed.

Brosnahan spoke out about his daughter's death to The Kansas City Star, shortly after the news broke.

"Well, I don't know what happened," he said. "She'd been taking some pills, which I advised her not to take. The last I'd talked with her, the night before last, she was happy, planning a trip to California to look at colleges. She doted on her daughter."

Asked how the rest of the family is doing during this time, Brosnahan said, "I think they're all right. We're a large family and all close."

"We'll get through it," he added. "But we certainly miss our bright, sunshiney little person."

