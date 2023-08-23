Katharine McPhee and David Foster are reeling from the sudden and tragic death of their son's nanny.

"David and Kat are willing to do anything they can for their former nanny's family during this very difficult time," a source tells ET. "They considered their nanny to be part of their family and are devastated by her passing. They just want to be there for her loved ones however they can be and support them through this."

The Los Angeles Police Department announced last week that a 55-year-old woman was the victim of a fatal traffic collision on Aug. 9, and ET can confirm that the woman was the nanny of the couple's 2-year-old son, Rennie Foster. TMZ was first to report the news.

The accident happened when an 84-year-old woman crashed her Toyota RAV4 into the Hamer Toyota dealership service center in Mission Hills, California, causing major damage and colliding with several people inside.

Two employees, ages 23 and 35, were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and are expected to make a full recovery.

McPhee and Foster's nanny was a customer at the dealership, and sustained fatal injuries in the crash. She was pronounced deceased at the hospital. The driver was not injured in the collision.

LAPD noted that this is an ongoing investigation and no arrest has yet been made. Anyone who was a witness to this collision is urged to contact Valley Traffic Division Detectives with information.

McPhee announced she was leaving the couple's Hitman Tour earlier this month due to a "horrible tragedy."

In a message to her fans in Jakarta, Indonesia, she shared on Instagram, "It's with heavy heart I announce I have to miss our final 2 shows of our Asia run."

Without revealing exactly what happened, McPhee noted, "David and I have had a horrible tragedy in our family and at least one of us needs to get back home to our family."

