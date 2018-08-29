Katharine McPhee has no problem joking around with her fiance David Foster’s family!

The 34-year-old singer and actress is currently vacationing with her man on Stuart Island in British Columbia, and took to Instagram to share pics from the trip.

In one shot, McPhee is posing outdoors on a deck overlooking the water and rocking an “Alpha Female” T-shirt.

“Country album drops this week,” she jokingly captioning the pic.

In the comments section, David’s 36-year-old daughter, Erin Foster, wrote, “FEELS LIKE I COULD HAVE BEEN INVITED ON THIS BEAUTIFUL TRIP.”

Not missing a beat, McPhee quickly replied, “@erinfoster mommy and daddy need alone time.”

The family seems to enjoy poking fun at the drastic age difference between music producer David, 68, and his future bride.

In July, Erin commented “Mommmyyy” on a photo of the couple, and her sister, Sara Foster, wrote, “Out of the country. What did I miss?” shortly after the pair announced their engagement.

And McPhee wasn’t just interested in messing around with her future stepdaughters. When one commenter wrote, “Your fiancee’s already cheating on you,” she replied, “Is he now?? Please give gets!”

