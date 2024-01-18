Katherine Heigl may have attended the Emmy Awards for a Grey's Anatomy reunion, but she ended the night by reliving another one of her iconic projects.

In a video posted to Instagram on Tuesday, the Firefly Lane actress, 45, can be seen shutting down an after-party as the sole person on the dance floor, swaying along to Elton John's "Bennie and the Jets" and recreating a scene from her 2008 film, 27 Dresses.

The video, which was posted by DJ Benjamin Walker, shows Heigl cutting up a rug in a stunning Reem Acra red gown hours after the awards show came to an end. Another photo posted by the music mixer sees the actress leaning over the DJ booth and talking with him during the celebration.

In his caption, the DJ shared that as a rom-com lover, he felt inclined to play the Elton song, which plays a major role in 27 Dresses.

"I love a good rom-com so when i saw @katherineheigl , I knew IMMEDIATELY there was one song to end the night and one song only…. #IYKYK #27dresses" he wrote.

In the movie, Heigl's character, Jane Nichols, bonds with James Marsden's character, Kevin Doyle, at a bar over their love of the song, after a previous mix-up over the lyrics. "She's got electric boobs," Heigl's character says, misconstruing the lyrics.

Eventually the pair gets so involved in the song that they get up on a bar and sing along, even leading the other pub patrons in a chant. The iconic scene ends with the two characters kissing.

The film -- which also stars Malin Akerman, Edward Burns and Judy Greer -- follows Jane's character, who has become a living example of the phrase "always a bridesmaid, never a bride," having been in 27 weddings, each with its own colorful (and sometimes wild) dress. Jane ultimately falls for Marsden's character as he writes an article on her experience as a professional bridesmaid.

20th Century Fox

In 2019, the main actors reunited for a shoot with Entertainment Weekly and each expressed interest in getting the gang back together for a sequel.

"I want to do a sequel," Heigl said, adding that the film’s director, Anne Fletcher, has expressed interest in it as well. "Unfortunately we can't quite get the rights…I think it would be awesome to see what are their lives like 10 years later? Do they end up together? I personally think they did."

Heigl also gave her idea on where a sequel would find the characters, including Jane's sister, Tess (Akerman), and her former boss, George.

"I think [Tess and George] have, like, three kids and she’s made Jane the godmother every time, so Jane has to plan the christenings and the baby showers and the gender-reveal parties, but then all the other bridesmaids [also] make her the godmother," she continued. "But [Jane and Kevin] can’t get pregnant.”

In 2023, Marsden -- who also attended the recent Emmy Awards as a nominee for his Freevee series Jury Duty -- told E! News that he would absolutely be down for another movie with the original cast and crew, saying, "Bring it on."

"That movie weirdly has legs that I'm not sure I anticipated in having," he said. "Just a fanbase that people -- when they talk about romantic comedies -- you don't really see too many of those made nowadays."

