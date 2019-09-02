Katherine Schwarzenegger isn't in the mood to put up with haters.

On Thursday, the lifestyle blogger and author took to Instagram to share some gorgeous glam shots showing off her new style. In the pic, she tagged her makeup artist and hair stylist and promised, "Beauty breakdown by these ladies coming soon."

While the trio of pics got a lot of love -- including from Schwarzenegger's husband, Chris Pratt, who commented, "So gorgeous!" -- one hater decided to accuse her of not living up to the legacy of her somewhat distant relatives.

"Remember when the Kennedys used to, like, do stuff for society? This one just posts extremely polished selfies that try too hard and look like they take hours to put together and talks about makeup. I guess ya gotta #stayrelevant," one user wrote in the comments.

Schwarzenegger -- who is the daughter of Maria Shriver and granddaughter of Eunice Kennedy Shriver -- decided to speak out against this particular criticism, writing, "Took the above picture after submitting my final draft of my fourth book (coming soon) and on my way to doing an interview on behalf of shelter animals (my cause of choice) god bless."

One person who's been very vocally supportive of the 29-year-old is her husband, who opened up to ET last month at the D23 Expo about his wife, with whom he tied the knot in Montecito, California, back in June.

"Aww man, I'm lucky," Pratt told ET's Nischelle Turner. "God is good. I feel really good, really blessed. Everything is great."

Check out the video below for more on the happy newlyweds.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Shirtless Chris Pratt Has Beach Day With Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger & His 'Parks and Rec' Co-Star Rob Lowe

Chris Pratt Gushes Over 'Honeymoon Phase' With Katherine Schwarzenegger

Katherine Schwarzenegger Honors Her Family With Moving Post Following Saoirse Kennedy Hill’s Death

Related Gallery