Katherine Schwarzenegger has nothing but fond memories of her childhood!

The 29-year-old daughter of Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger visited her mom on Wednesday’s Today show, where Shriver was talking to Hoda Kotb and Natalie Morales about motherhood.

“My parenting, one of the things I wish I had done is kept it a little simpler, a little slower, a little quieter,” Shriver admitted.

But when the camera cut to Katherine, she disagreed with her mom’s sentiments.

“It was so simple,” she said of her childhood. “It was the most magical, fun childhood ever. She did an incredible job.”

Katherine also got a chance to show off her cute new bob haircut, which her proud mom highlighted on the show. For the impromptu appearance, she rocked some tailored denim overalls.

“LOVE visiting my mama at work before a jam packed day in the big 🍎,” Katherine captioned a sweet behind-the-scenes pic with her famous mom.

Katherine tied the knot with actor Chris Pratt back in June. He recently spoke with ET about his new bride.

Watch the exclusive interview below for more:

