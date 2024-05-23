Kathryn Dennis appears to still hold some negativity toward her ex, Thomas Ravenel, as she ranted against him, the police and the criminal justice system after she was taken into custody on Monday.

The former Southern Charm star was arrested and charged with driving under the influence after a car accident in South Carolina on May 20.

In footage obtained by ET from the Goose Creek Police Department, Dennis got emotional and distraught over being separated from her dog -- who was in the car at the time of her arrest -- and makes numerous comments about her ex, with whom she shares two children -- 10-year-old daughter Kensington and 8-year-old son Saint

In the video, Dennis claims, "I don't understand why I'm being arrested, though. Genuinely, no... This is crazy. Like, honestly, because I'm on a TV show, it is, like, a thing."

"I was in a horrible car accident and now I'm being arrested? What? This is crazy!" Dennis later states, before expressing disdain for her ex, for reasons that remain unclear. "You know what? Thomas, thank you. I'm so thankful you're my baby daddy, 'cause you've ruined my life. Thanks."

'Southern Charm' alum Kathryn Dennis' mug shot. - Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office

The incident occurred on Monday, when Dennis was stopped by the Goose Creek Police Department in Berkeley, South Carolina, just after 10 p.m. local time. According to a police report obtained by ET, she was issued a traffic ticket.

The charges against Dennis stem from transporting alcohol that had been opened, according to the police report. Upon stopping her vehicle, one of the responding officers noted that she was "possibly impaired," while another officer reported observing "glossy eyes and an odor of alcohol" emanating from her. Subsequently, Dennis was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

Dennis, 32, and Ravenel, 61, sparked a romance in 2013, when she was a university student and he was running for the U.S. Senate. Their tumultuous on-and-off relationship came to an end in 2016, but was followed by contentious custody disagreements and social media feuds.

Kathryn Dennis and Thomas Ravenel on Season 2 of 'Southern Charm.' - Brianna Stello/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

"I love that you guys arrested me for no reason, though. It's really funny, 'cause I'm on a TV show. I guess that made sense, for you guys to get a little media. Media attention," Dennis says in the video. "That makes way more sense, just like Thomas. F**king bulls**t. Bulls**t."

"It's not my fault that truck, like, stopped in the middle of the road. Like, what the hell, man?" Dennis continues. "I shouldn't talk more crap, 'cause it'll make me look more guilty. I know. I know."

The reality star -- who left Southern Charm after eight seasons in January 2023 -- went on to lament that the arrest would impact her ability to see her children, telling police, "Never gonna get my kids back. Thanks guys, y'all really ruined my kids' life for nothing, really, 'cause there's no reason for me to be here."

Once she arrived at the police station, the video shows Dennis getting visibly upset by the idea that she would have her dog taken from her by authorities.

Kathryn Dennis at the 'Southern Charm' season 7 reunion. - Bravo

"I want my puppy. Please let me have my puppy. He can't go to the animal shelter," Dennis pleads, breaking down into tears. "I will sue the s**t out of you! No I want my dog! He means everything to me! This is bulls**t! I just want my dog to be OK. Please just let my puppy be OK!"

"My baby! Please don't mess with him... He's my child!" Dennis continues, getting increasingly agitated. "Please don't give him away!"

The officer then informs Dennis that she would be able to pick him up in the morning upon her release, but Dennis scolds the officers for not treating her kindly.

"You are heartless, clearly. I'm really, actually, a really normal, good person. And it's pissing me off because I'm being treated like I'm not. It's just like my ex, f**king gaslighting me," Dennis declares, once more appearing to refer to Ravenel, unprompted.

Some time later, after Dennis seems to regain composure, she speaks with officers again, and expresses remorse for her outbursts.

"I just want to say I'm sorry for any way I acted toward you, because it wasn't in any way personal," Dennis says. "I'm just upset because I know what this means for me."

"I just wanted to say I'm sorry, because I don't want you to think I'm a bad person," she adds. "I'm not a bad person! I promise."

Dennis opened up to ET during 2019 BravoCon and got candid about finally reaching a custody agreement with Ravenel and how co-parenting their two kids had been thus far.

"Honestly, co-parenting has been really great for both of us," Dennis confessed. "The situation we're in, it's working for him, it's working for me, and that's all I can hope for. Things are moving forward -- and this is probably the first time I've been able to say that in a long time -- and I'm really happy about it."

RELATED CONTENT: