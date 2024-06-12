Kathy Griffin Shares Update After Undergoing Vocal Cord Surgery

Kathy Griffin is recovering -- in total silence -- after undergoing vocal cord surgery.

The 63-year-old comedian took to Instagram on Wednesday to share that her "vocal cord surgery went well." She posted a photo of her throat, which shows scarring from the surgery. She added there's also some swelling, but noted that it "will be worth it if I get some of my voice back."

In video shared the day prior, Griffin said the surgery is to get an implant in her left vocal cord, "which was left permanently paralyzed during my lung cancer surgery, where they took out half my left lung."

"I also have an aperture, which is a tear above my vocal cords and that's why sometimes when I'm doing stand-up my voice goes to a higher pitch," she added. "So, anyways, I'm never nervous before surgery and I've had quite a few. But I am a little nervous about this one 'cause it's my voice and I've already gone through it once with the voice problem."

As part of her recovery, Griffin said she can't talk "at all" for two weeks, which she said is "going to drive me crazy."

In her downtime, Griffin said she'll "be watching a lot of TikTok," but won't be creating any of her own content. She'll have plenty of time to recover, as Griffin's "My Life on the PTSD-List" tour doesn't resume until Aug. 23 at the District Music Hall in Norwalk, Connecticut.

It was back in June that Griffin revealed she had successfully undergone vocal cord surgery for the very first time following her battle with lung cancer. The vocal cord surgery, Griffin said, was part of her recovery post-lung cancer.

Griffin first revealed she'd been diagnosed with lung cancer in August 2021, and later announced she was cancer-free in November that same year. Griffin had half of her left lung removed as part of the cancer treatment, later opening up that the recovery had been worse than she had anticipated.

"To be honest, this cancer surgery was a little more than I had anticipated," Griffin wrote on Instagram in August 2021. "Tonight will be my first night without any narcotic pain killers. Hello Tylenol, my new best friend!"

The latest surgery comes just months after Griffin's estranged husband, Randy Bick, responded to her divorce petition in which she disclosed that she hired a private detective to track him down and serve him with divorce papers.

Through his attorney, Bick responded by saying that, if she needed to reach him, all she had to do was contact Bick's attorney. As ET previously reported, Griffin filed for divorce from Bick, a marketing executive, in December 2023, less than a week before they celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary.

