Kathy Griffin can't find her estranged husband to serve him with divorce papers.

According to court documents obtained by ET, the 63-year-old comedian filed paperwork Tuesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court to inform the court that she's been unable to find her estranged husband, Randy Bick, "despite her efforts to do so." In court documents, Griffin states Bick left the former family residence at her request and has not been in contact with her or told him where he is residing or staying.

The court documents state that Griffin went so far as to retain the services of a private investigator to serve Bick, "but this too has been unsuccessful." Griffin states she'll make further attempts to locate Bick and "will now take steps to enter his default."

Translation: If Griffin can't find him to get him to respond to the divorce petition, she may eventually seek default and ask the judge to issue a judgement of dissolution in her favor. Griffin has a hearing set for next week.

Randy Bick and Kathy Griffin during happier times while backstage at her Like A Boss tour on May 6, 2016 in Thousand Oaks, California. - Getty

The update comes more than a year after Griffin filed for divorce from Bick, a marketing executive, less than a week before they celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary. She filed for divorce in December 2023 and cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the dissolution of marriage.

The date of separation was listed as Dec. 22, 2023, and she also requested that the court enforce their prenup.

The pair, who previously dated between 2011 and 2018 before reconnecting in 2019, tied the knot on New Year's Day in 2020, in a ceremony officiated by Lily Tomlin.

Kathy Griffin and Randy Bick on August 20, 2014 in New York City. - Getty

Back in January, Griffin expressed gratitude toward Jane Fonda for supporting her amid the divorce proceedings. She posted a photo with Fonda as they shared a sweet moment at a kitchen table.

In a heartfelt tweet, Griffin reached out to Fonda, revealing her emotional state: "Me: Fonda, it's Griffin. My heart is broken. I can’t eat. I can't sleep. @Janefonda: Come on over kid. I'll feed you and I'll listen to you 😭🙏🏼❤️."

