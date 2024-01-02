Kathy Griffin expressed gratitude towards Jane Fonda for her support during Griffin's recently-announced divorce from Randy Bick.

Following the announcement of her separation, the 63-year-old comedian posted a photo on Sunday featuring herself and Fonda, 86, sharing a warm moment at a kitchen table.

In a heartfelt tweet, Griffin reached out to Fonda, revealing her emotional state: "Me: Fonda, it’s Griffin. My heart is broken. I can’t eat. I can’t sleep. @Janefonda: Come on over kid. I’ll feed you and I’ll listen to you 😭🙏🏼❤️."

The Fashion Police alum officially filed for divorce from Bick in December, citing irreconcilable differences and referencing their prenuptial agreement in court documents obtained by ET. The prenup, signed before their marriage in Dec. 2019, would negate any financial support for either party.

While Griffin, 63, did not disclose the reasons behind the divorce, she shared her feelings on X, stating, "Well…s—t. This sucks," shortly after the news broke.

This isn't the first time Griffin turned to Fonda for support during a breakup. In 2016, Griffin recounted on Larry King Now about receiving advice from the veteran actress after a challenging split. Fonda suggested taking a year before making any significant life changes.

Griffin and Bick's relationship had a history, as they initially dated in 2011, broke up in November 2018, and reconciled in April of the following year. They married in 2019, with Fonda's longtime friend and collaborator, Lily Tomlin, as their officiant, just hours after announcing their engagement. The recent divorce filing came one day before what would have been their fourth wedding anniversary.

Griffin, previously married to actor Matt Moline from 2001 to 2006, shared glimpses of her personal life on social media throughout her relationship with Bick.

