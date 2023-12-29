Kathy Griffin and Randy Bick are calling it quits. Less than a week before the couple was set to celebrate their fourth wedding anniversary, the 63-year-old comedian filed for divorce from her husband, a marketing executive, according to court docs obtained by TMZ.

Griffin herself seemingly confirmed the news on X, writing, "Well…sh*t. This sucks."

Per the outlet, Griffin filed the docs in Los Angeles County on Thursday, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split. Griffin, who listed her and Bick's date of separation as Dec. 22, is asking the court to enforce their prenup, according to the outlet.

The pair, who previously dated between 2011 and 2018 before reconnecting in 2019, tied the knot on New Year's Day in 2020, in a ceremony officiated by Lily Tomlin.

Following their brief split, which came on the heels of Griffin's Donald Trump controversy, the comedian told ET why she and Bick decided to give it another go.

"We just came to the decision that we've really been through so much together. We've now been together over eight years," she said. "Even though he's 19 years younger, we both turned to each other and realized, this is the longest relationship for both of us, you know? We should fight for it and make it work. And you know, it was just one of those things where, it was a lot of pressure."

Prior to her relationship with Bick, Griffin was married to Matt Moline for five years. The pair went their separate ways in 2006.

RELATED CONTENT: