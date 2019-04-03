Katie Holmes is stylishly stepping into spring.

The 40-year-old actress stood out at STXfilms' presentation during CinemaCon 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada, pairing a ruffled white see-through blouse with a bright bra, a floral pencil skirt and colorful heels. Holmes pulled the Ulla Johnson outfit together by sporting several tiny gold necklaces of varying lengths.

The Dawson's Creek star took the stage to preview her upcoming movie, Brahms: The Boy II, which will be released on July 26.

At the event, Holmes posed with another style savvy star: Diane Keaton! While Holmes had a pop of color here and there, Keaton opted for one of her trademark black-and-white ensembles.

Keaton was on hand at CinemaCon to promote her upcoming film, Poms, and spoke to ET's Nischelle Turner about her love of Instagram, which often includes posts of her eccentric outfits.

“It becomes a bad habit,” Keaton confessed of her social media practices. “It starts to be that thing you check too often. I’m still praying maybe I'll get a million viewers, but I'll never be Reese Witherpsoon. What does she have -- 15 million? I don't even understand. I got to calm it down!”

Here's more with the lovable 73-year-old actress:

