Katy Perry Sale: Take 80% All Handbags Today

If you've been looking for a fun handbag or pair of shoes for the end of summer, Katy Perry's namesake accessories collection is having a major handbag and select shoe sale.

Right now, you can take 80% off select Katy Perry Collections handbags thanks to a Flash Sale for 24 hours. You'll find more deals on Katy Perry Collections website including handbag styles that range from chic leather totes to trendy bucket bags to quirky belt bags. The shoe collection also includes show-stopping stilettos, on trend sneakers and playful platforms.

As for the company founder herself, Perry has been spending time in quarantine reconnecting with her family and just had her first baby -- a girl -- with fiancé Orlando Bloom.

Below, shop our top Katy Perry handbag and shoe picks that are on sale right now.

Shop Katy Perry handbags, shoes and sandals on sale.

The Dream Katy Perry Katy Perry The Dream Katy Perry You can't go wrong with a sleek black leather bag, especially one that holds all your daily essentials. REGULARLY $99 $19.80 at Katy Perry

The Tammy Katy Perry Katy Perry The Tammy Katy Perry A lucite handle is the perfect modern touch on this foldover clutch. REGULARLY $99 $29.70 at Katy Perry

The Dolly Katy Perry Katy Perry The Dolly Katy Perry This is a sweet way to carry around your stuff. This Katy Perry heart shaped crossbody comes in two colors: red and black. REGULARLY $95 $19 at Katy Perry

Prism Katy Perry Katy Perry Prism Katy Perry We've had our eye on this out-there belt bag and are thrilled that it's on sale. REGULARLY $79 $23.70 at Katy Perry

The Landen Katy Perry Collections Katy Perry Collections The Landen Katy Perry Collections These asymmetrical mules with chunky heels come in three colors: neon pink, neon yellow and pop blue. REGULARLY $99 $29.70 at Katy Perry

The Kerry Katy Perry Katy Perry The Kerry Katy Perry Sweet white sneakers with rainbow sequin detail. REGULARLY $89 $26.70 at Katy Perry

