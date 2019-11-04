Keanu Reeves walked the blue carpet holding hands with artist Alexandra Grant at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles, California, on Saturday.

The popular actor was all smiles as he and Grant happily posed for cameras at the event.

Grant, 46, wore a plunging, navy blue gown, as she was snapped adoringly gazing at Reeves, 55, in his black suit.

The two were also snapped walking around outside the event, smiling and still hand-in-hand with their fingers linked.

Inside the event, Reeves and Grant were described as looking like they were having fun while catching up with friends, including actor Will Ferrell.

“During the cocktail hour, Keanu was spotted with Alexandra and another female friend catching up and chatting,” an eyewitness tells ET. “At one point, Alexandra handed a phone to the female friend and asked her to take a photo of the couple.”

“They were smiling and having a good time, and immediately after taking the photo, Will Ferrell spotted Keanu and rushed over to say hello, bringing with him a small group that included his wife, Viveca Paulin-Ferrell,” the witness adds. “It’s unclear if Ferrell and his wife already knew Alexandra or if Keanu introduced them, but they were seen chatting for several minutes before heading into the tented pavilion for dinner.”

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for LACMA

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for LACMA

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for LACMA

The outing comes just weeks after the pair enjoyed a three-hour dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California, according to People.

Reeves’ last public relationship was with Jennifer Syme, but their romance reportedly ended after their daughter, Ava, was stillborn eight months into Syme’s pregnancy. Syme then died in 2001.

Reeves and Grant have an extensive history together, with L.A.-based artist having worked with the John Wick star on his 2011 adult’s picture book, Ode to Happiness. The book, described as a “charming reminder not to take oneself too seriously,” featured words by Reeves and illustrations by Grant.

In 2016, the pair collaborated again on another book, Shadows. The same year, they posed together on the red carpet at the UNAIDS Gala during Art Basel 2016 in Basel, Switzerland.

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant attend the UNAIDS Gala during Art Basel 2016 on June 13, 2016 in Basel, Switzerland. David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

The following year, they traveled to Paris, where they promoted Ode to Happiness. They started a publishing company together the same year.

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant pose by their book 'Ode to happiness' at le Grand Palais in Paris, France, on Nov. 10, 2017. Pierre Suu/GC Images

“We really like [a] ‘can-do’ [attitude,]” Grant said about her partnership with Reeves, during an interview with Los Angeles Magazine in 2018. “Some people are kind of dreamers who have a lot of ideas but don’t like to get things done. I think we both like to have the idea and get it into the world.”

According to her website, Grant is an artist, who “through an exploration of the use of text and language in various media -- painting, drawing, sculpture, film, and photography -- probes ideas of translation, identity, dis/location, and social responsibility.”

She has a Master of Fine Arts in Drawing and Painting from the California College of Arts and Crafts in San Francisco, and a Bachelor of Arts in History and Studio Art from Swarthmore College in Pennsylvania.

Having spent parts of her childhood in Mexico, Spain and France, she is passionate about exploring the impact of languages, and also how artists can influence culture “in a technology-driven world.”

Her work has been exhibited from Paris to New York, and she also founded the grantLOVE project, which raises money to benefit non-profit organizations linked to the arts.

Her work is currently on show with her Born to Love exhibit in Los Angeles, and she also has a Solo Booth exhibit coming up in Texas in 2020. She also worked on the 2015 film, Taking Lena Home.

ET last caught up with Reeves in September as he dished on the highly-anticipated upcoming Matrix 4 movie.

"It's very ambitious," Reeves teased. "As it should be!"

ET has reached out to Reeves' rep for comment on his rumored romance with Grant.

See more on Reeves below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Paula Abdul Addresses Keanu Reeves and Simon Cowell Dating Rumors

Keanu Reeves Has Already Read the 'Matrix 4' Script and Says It's 'Very Ambitious!' (Exclusive)

Samara Weaving Dishes on Filming 'Bill & Ted 3' With 'Gentleman' Keanu Reeves (Exclusive)

Related Gallery