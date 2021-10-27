Keanu Reeves Gifts 'John Wick 4' Stunt Team Personalized Rolexes as a Thank You
Keanu Reeves is continuing to prove that he's one of the most generous celebs in Hollywood. After filming wrapped on John Wick: Chapter 4, the 57-year-old actor invited the stunt crew out for a dinner in Paris on Saturday night, where he had a very special surprise in store.
Reeves gifted each of the four members of the film's stunt crew with a personalized Rolex Submariner watch, which retails for almost $10,000 apiece, as a token of his appreciation for all their hard work on the fourth installment of the John Wick franchise. Bruce Concepcion, Jeremy Marinas, Dave Camarillo and Li Qiang were all presented with one of the timepieces, made all the more special thanks to a unique message Reeves had engraved on each of the watches.
Marinas posted a photo of the watch, which he called "the best wrap gift ever," on his Instagram Stories over the weekend, sharing the special inscription engraved on the inside of the Rolex.
"The John Wick Five," the inside of the watch read, alongside a personalized note from Reeves thanking Marinas for his work on the film, "Jeremy Thank you Keanu JW4 2021."
Concepcion posted a photo of his Rolex on social media as well, writing, "Got that new new thank you bro KR."
The action-packed fourth installment of the franchise is expected to hit theaters May 27, 2022.
Reeves' fans, co-stars and fellow celebs have taken note of the actor's generosity over the years. From not being afraid to make fun of himself with his cameo appearance alongside Ali Wong and Randall Park in Always Be My Maybe and his endearing interviews, to respecting his female fans who ask to take photos with him to assisting his fellow passengers when a flight he was on from San Francisco to Los Angeles experienced an issue and was forced to land in Bakersfield.
ET spoke with Reeves at the Los Angeles premiere of Toy Story 4 in June 2019, when he commented on the internet's love for him and was as humble as ever.
"It's been really nice and special for me," he acknowledged. "Just how well the John Wick film was received and then also recently with Always Be My Maybe and then being connected with CD Projekt Red. I've just had the chance to be working with really cool people and be a part of really cool projects."
He added, "It's nice when it's nice."
See more of why fans love the "respectful king," below.
