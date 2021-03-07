Keds x Kate Spade Collection: Save 30% On Sneakers -- Sale Ends Today!

Keds x Kate Spade -- it's a collaboration that's truly perfect. The footwear line and fashion brand have teamed up to design the cutest pairs of sneakers with no shortage of glitter and fun patterns.

This weekend, Keds has given you the chance to take 30% off select full-price Keds x Kate Spade styles when you use the code KATE30 at checkout. Maybe you've already added a few of your favorite styles to the cart. But in case there are some more that catch your eye, you have until today, March 7, to get them with this major discount.

The collection combines the signature Keds canvas sneaker with Kate Spade's feminine, fashionable aesthetic of statement-making details. Standouts include lace-up shoes with flower appliqué embellishments, glittery platform slip-ons and leopard print flats. And while you have Kate Spade on the brain, be sure to check out top-selling Kate Spade buys among our readers and big savings from the Surprise Sale website.

Ready to get these show-stopping shoes in your closet? Shop the Keds x Kate Spade sale and browse through ET Style's favorites below.

Keds x kate spade new york Ace Leather Calf Hair Keds Keds x kate spade new york Ace Leather Calf Hair For those who prefer a minimalist look, these feature a touch of animal print calf hair at the heel. $63 (REGULARLY $90) Buy Now

Keds x kate spade new york Triple Kick Woven Flowers Keds Keds x kate spade new york Triple Kick Woven Flowers Sleek white sneakers are a wardrobe staple. We love this even more thanks to the flower adornment and triple decker platform. $70 (REGULARLY $100) Buy Now

Keds x kate spade new york Champion Glitter Keds Keds x kate spade new york Champion Glitter The iconic Keds Champion sneaker is given a Kate Spade makeover with sparkle and satin laces. $59 (REGULARLY $85) Buy Now

