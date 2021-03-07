Keds x Kate Spade Collection: Save 30% On Sneakers -- Sale Ends Today!
Keds x Kate Spade -- it's a collaboration that's truly perfect. The footwear line and fashion brand have teamed up to design the cutest pairs of sneakers with no shortage of glitter and fun patterns.
This weekend, Keds has given you the chance to take 30% off select full-price Keds x Kate Spade styles when you use the code KATE30 at checkout. Maybe you've already added a few of your favorite styles to the cart. But in case there are some more that catch your eye, you have until today, March 7, to get them with this major discount.
The collection combines the signature Keds canvas sneaker with Kate Spade's feminine, fashionable aesthetic of statement-making details. Standouts include lace-up shoes with flower appliqué embellishments, glittery platform slip-ons and leopard print flats. And while you have Kate Spade on the brain, be sure to check out top-selling Kate Spade buys among our readers and big savings from the Surprise Sale website.
Ready to get these show-stopping shoes in your closet? Shop the Keds x Kate Spade sale and browse through ET Style's favorites below.
