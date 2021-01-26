Shopping

Kate Spade Surprise Sale: Take Up to 75% Off Everything

Kate Spade New York Sale
Kate Spade New York

Kate Spade New York sales are the gifts that keep giving during all of quarantine and they're not going to stop just yet. Take up to 75% off everything in the Kate Spade Surprise Sale shop, which is bursting with hundreds of stylish items for your sweetheart or yourself like handbags, wallets, jewelry, keychains, apparel and so much more. Also, every single day Kate Spade has a deal of the day that you can find here -- and let's be real: you certainly do not want to miss this. 

During the Kate Spade Surprise Sale, every item is automatically marked down by up to 75%. You'll find deals on iconic Kate Spade bags like the best-selling convertible crossbody bag, as well as satchel, wallet, tote bag, shoulder bag and purse options. There are also discounts on the brand's signature dresses and sophisticated stud earrings. Get free shipping on all orders to the United States and Canada. All sales are final.

The beloved fashion brand is known for the optimistic femininity it applies to classic, versatile handbags as well as the iconic Spade logo. Kate Spade's loyal following includes many celebs, too. Kate Middleton, Taylor Swift and Emma Roberts have all worn Kate Spade New York purses and other items on multiple occasions.

Shop the Kate Spade Surprise Sale and check out ET Style's top handbag picks from the Kate Spade sale below.

Kate Spade Tippy Sm Triple Compartment Satchel
kate spade tippy sm triple compartment satchel
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade Tippy Sm Triple Compartment Satchel
Grab yourself the Tippy Sm Triple Compartment Satchel, which is marked down to $129 from its original $359 and comes in three different colors: frosted blue (pictured), cranberry cocktail and chartreuse.
$129 AT KATE SPADE (REGULARLY $359)
Kate Spade Cherry Street Danna
Kate Spade Cherry Street Danna
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade Cherry Street Danna
This crossbody bag is made with pebbled leather and has just enough room for essentials so it's not too bulky. Right now, you can get it for $200 off the original price. 
$99 (REGULARLY $298)
Kate Spade Patterson Drive Small Geraldine
Kate Spade Patterson Drive Small Geraldine
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade Patterson Drive Small Geraldine
If you already have spring fever, this gorgeous Patterson Drive bag might satisfy your sunny cravings until then. At more than $200 off the original price, it's hard to pass up. 
$119 AT KATE SPADE (REGULARLY $329)
Kate Spade Dawn Triple Gusset Crossbody
Kate Spade dawn triple gusset crossbody
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade Dawn Triple Gusset Crossbody
For a small purse, this crossbody handbag can pack a lot of goods making it great for doing errands hands-free when you need to. It's made of polyester and comes with the classic logo plate. It also comes in nimbus gray and pansy. 
$65 AT KATE SPADE (REGULARLY $179)
Emilia Large Tote
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade Emilia Large Tote
Kate Spade New York
Emilia Large Tote
Kate Spade New York
The Kate Spade Emilia Large Tote can hold just about anything. It's made with smooth leather and comes with a zip top to secure your wallet and keys. 
$89 AT KATE SPADE (REGULARLY $329)
Kate Spade Staci Colorblock Large Slim Bifold Wallet
Kate Spade New York Staci Colorblock Large Slim Bifold Wallet
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade Staci Colorblock Large Slim Bifold Wallet
The Kate Spade Staci Colorblock Large Slim Bifold Wallet has a snap closure, 12 credit card spots and a zip compartment on the back of the wallet. Choose from three fun colors.
$49 AT KATE SPADE (REGULARLY $149)
Kate Spade Wilson Road Quilted Talya
kate spade new york wilson road quilted talya
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade Wilson Road Quilted Talya
The Kate Spade Wilson Road Talya is a quilted handbag that comes in Ruffled Pansy.
$99 AT KATE SPADE (REGULARLY $299)
Kate Spade Adel Large Tote
Kate Spade Adel Large Tote
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade Adel Large Tote
This Kate Spade Adel Large Tote comes in three colors: warm beige, cherrywood and black.
$129 AT KATE SPADE (REGULARLY $329)
Kate Spade Hayes Small Satchel
Kate Spade Hayes Small Satchel
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade Hayes Small Satchel
The Kate Spade Hayes Small Satchel is both feminine and chic! 
$119 AT KATE SPADE (REGULARLY $328)
Kate Spade Mulberry Street Lise and Larchmont Avenue Neda Bundle
Mulberry Street Lise and Larchmont Avenue Neda Bundle
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade Mulberry Street Lise and Larchmont Avenue Neda Bundle
Kate Spade's Mulberry Street Lise and Larchmont Avenue Neda Bundle comes in two colors: warm beige and tamarillo. However, if you want to only get the Mulberry Street Lise, you can also get it in chocolate cherry.
$129 AT KATE SPADE (REGULARLY $359)
Kate Spade Maise Medium Dome Satchel
Kate Spade New York Maise Medium Dome Satchel
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade Maise Medium Dome Satchel
The Maise Medium Dome Satchel is the perfect sized handbag. This zip-top bag is not too big and not too small. The color pictured is seaweed but it comes in four other colors including geranium and chalk pink.  
$129 AT KATE SPADE (REGULARLY $299)
Sylvia Extra Large Dome Crossbody
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade Sylvia Extra Large Dome Crossbody
Kate Spade New York
Sylvia Extra Large Dome Crossbody
Kate Spade New York
This Kate Spade Sylvia Extra Large Dome Crossbody comes in two colors: spring meadow and stop light. This crossbody bag is a steal at under $80.
REGULARLY $229
Kate Spade Jackson Medium Backpack
Kate Spade New York Jackson Medium Backpack
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade Jackson Medium Backpack
The perfect bag for your next day of errands, afternoon coffee or weekend out of town. This Kate Spade backpack comes in a classic black and is available more than $200 off the original price. 
$99 AT KATE SPADE (REGULARLY $359)
Kate Spade Monica Satchel
Kate Spade New York Monica Satchel
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade Monica Satchel
Brighten up your outfits with this poppy-hued handbag from Kate Spade.
$129 AT KATE SPADE (REGULARLY $359)
Kate Spade Hayden Top Zip Tote
Kate Spade Hayden Top Zip Tote
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade Hayden Top Zip Tote
This Kate Spade Hayden Top Zip Tote is nylon and comes in black, deep evergreen and deep cornflower.
$79 AT KATE SPADE (REGULARLY $249)

See all sale items at the Kate Spade Surprise Sale event.

