Shopping

These Are the 11 Best-Selling Kate Spade Items, According to ET Style Readers

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
kate spade bestsellers
Kate Spade New York

It's no surprise ET Style readers are obsessed with Kate Spade New York. The brand's classic, feminine designs of handbags, jewelry, clothing and accessories are a hit. The best part? Kate Spade has been consistently offering amazing, too-good-to-be-true (but they are!) prices on the Surprise Sale website, and our readers can't get enough.

Ahead, we've gathered the 11 best-selling products from Kate Spade that readers like you have been loving. Handbags, of course, have been one of the items that Kate Spade fans can't seem to get enough of. However, you'll quickly find that jewelry and other everyday accessories -- from simple stud earrings to wallets and credit card accessories -- have been the most popular among our readers, too. Just in case you're looking for more, the regular Kate Spade site also has a great sale section along with the brand's newest arrivals.

Ahead ,shop the Kate Spade items ET Style readers are buying the most. Then, check out ET Style's latest picks from the brand.

The Best-Selling Pieces From Kate Spade

Cassy Tote
Kate Spade New York Cassy Tote
Kate Spade New York
Cassy Tote
Use this tote -- which features an ultra-cute bow charm -- to carry all your daily necessities.
$89 (REGULARLY $329)
Eva Mixed Material Small Bucket
Kate Spade New York Eva Mixed Material Small Bucket
Kate Spade New York
Eva Mixed Material Small Bucket
We can't get over the unique details of this classic bucket bag from Kate Spade.
$119 (REGULARLY $359)
Skinny Mini Bow Studs
Kate Spade New York Skinny Mini Bow Studs
Kate Spade New York
Skinny Mini Bow Studs
These adorable stud earrings will go with any outfit you wear -- and we love that they're available for $21.
$21 (REGULARLY $49)
Large Gumdrop Studs
Kate Spade New York Large Gumdrop Studs
Kate Spade New York
Large Gumdrop Studs
Looking for a new pair of elegant earrings to add to your jewelry collection? These are it.
$21 (REGULARLY $39)
Spade Link Card Case Lanyard
Kate Spade New York Spade Link Card Case Lanyard
Kate Spade New York
Spade Link Card Case Lanyard
Keeping your more important things -- including credit cards, your ID, and loyalty cards -- has never been easier than this cute leather card case lanyard.
$29 (REGULARLY $99)
Hayes Small Satchel
Kate Spade New York Hayes Small Satchel
Kate Spade New York
Hayes Small Satchel
You'll never go wrong with a pebbled leather satchel like this one -- especially when it's on sale.
$119 (REGULARLY $328)
Fleur Nouveau Non-Medical Mask
Kate Spade New York Fleur Nouveau Non-Medical Mask
Kate Spade New York
Fleur Nouveau Non-Medical Mask
Just in case you're searching for a new and fun printed mask for your double masking purposes, this one features adjustable ear loops to keep you comfortable all day long.
$9 AT KATE SPADE
Laurel Way Neda
Kate Spade New York Laurel Way Neda
Kate Spade New York
Laurel Way Neda
Sometimes, a small wallet simply isn't enough. This larger option, which also comes in a pale aqua, includes a jacquard lining, 12 credit card slots, three billfolds and a zipper change pocket.
$69 (REGULARLY $189)
Cameron Zip Crossbody
Kate Spade New York Cameron Zip Crossbody
Kate Spade New York
Cameron Zip Crossbody
The front and back zip pockets on this crossbody purse will make it easy to access all your daily essentials.
$79 (REGULARLY $249)
Wilson Road Madelyne
Kate Spade New York Wilson Road Madelyne
Kate Spade New York
Wilson Road Madelyne
This easy crossbody bag will make any moment on the go that much simpler for you.
$79 (REGULARLY $179)
Tippy Small Triple Compartment Satchel
Kate Spade New York Tippy Small Triple Compartment Satchel
Kate Spade New York
Tippy Small Triple Compartment Satchel
We love this classic satchel, which is also available in light blue and yellow.
$129 (REGULARLY $359)

Our Top Picks

Floral Bouquet iPhone XS Max Case
Kate Spade New York Floral Bouquet iPhone XS Max Case
Kate Spade New York
Floral Bouquet iPhone XS Max Case
Prep your phone for the spring season with this bright and cheerful case.
$15 (REGULARLY $45)
Ring It Up Pave Bangle
Kate Spade New York Ring It Up Pave Bangle
Kate Spade New York
Ring It Up Pave Bangle
Bangles are one of those things that'll never go out of style -- and we're loving this sparkly option from Kate Spade.
$79 AT KATE SPADE
Natalia Large Flap Turnlock Wallet
Kate Spade New York Natalia Large Flap Turnlock Wallet
Kate Spade New York
Natalia Large Flap Turnlock Wallet
We found that ET Style readers have loved the Natalia Micro Belt Bag. And while that specific style isn't available at the moment, there's no doubt you'll love this quilted wallet, too.
$79 (REGULARLY $249)
Spot the Spade Pave Halo Spade Studs
Kate Spade New York Spot the Spade Pave Halo Spade Studs
Kate Spade New York
Spot the Spade Pave Halo Spade Studs
Love the image of Kate Spade's iconic spade? You'll obsess over these timeless earrings.
$22 (REGULARLY $49)
Larchmont Avenue Alegra
Kate Spade New York Larchmont Avenue Alegra
Kate Spade New York
Larchmont Avenue Alegra
This petal pink purse is the perfect piece to welcome in the new season.
$69 (REGULARLY $239)

RELATED CONTENT:

This Kate Spade Handbag is $158 Off at Amazon's Big Winter Sale

The Coach x Disney Collection Launch Has Officially Arrived

The Best Face Mask Accessories: Chains, Lanyards & Ear Savers

Kate Spade Surprise Sale Is Back -- Save Up to 75% on Everything

The Best Jewelry on Amazon