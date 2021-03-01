It's no surprise ET Style readers are obsessed with Kate Spade New York. The brand's classic, feminine designs of handbags, jewelry, clothing and accessories are a hit. The best part? Kate Spade has been consistently offering amazing, too-good-to-be-true (but they are!) prices on the Surprise Sale website, and our readers can't get enough.

Ahead, we've gathered the 11 best-selling products from Kate Spade that readers like you have been loving. Handbags, of course, have been one of the items that Kate Spade fans can't seem to get enough of. However, you'll quickly find that jewelry and other everyday accessories -- from simple stud earrings to wallets and credit card accessories -- have been the most popular among our readers, too. Just in case you're looking for more, the regular Kate Spade site also has a great sale section along with the brand's newest arrivals.

Ahead ,shop the Kate Spade items ET Style readers are buying the most. Then, check out ET Style's latest picks from the brand.

The Best-Selling Pieces From Kate Spade

Cassy Tote Kate Spade New York Cassy Tote Use this tote -- which features an ultra-cute bow charm -- to carry all your daily necessities. $89 (REGULARLY $329) Buy Now

Eva Mixed Material Small Bucket Kate Spade New York Eva Mixed Material Small Bucket We can't get over the unique details of this classic bucket bag from Kate Spade. $119 (REGULARLY $359) Buy Now

Skinny Mini Bow Studs Kate Spade New York Skinny Mini Bow Studs These adorable stud earrings will go with any outfit you wear -- and we love that they're available for $21. $21 (REGULARLY $49) Buy Now

Large Gumdrop Studs Kate Spade New York Large Gumdrop Studs Looking for a new pair of elegant earrings to add to your jewelry collection? These are it. $21 (REGULARLY $39) Buy Now

Spade Link Card Case Lanyard Kate Spade New York Spade Link Card Case Lanyard Keeping your more important things -- including credit cards, your ID, and loyalty cards -- has never been easier than this cute leather card case lanyard. $29 (REGULARLY $99) Buy Now

Hayes Small Satchel Kate Spade New York Hayes Small Satchel You'll never go wrong with a pebbled leather satchel like this one -- especially when it's on sale. $119 (REGULARLY $328) Buy Now

Fleur Nouveau Non-Medical Mask Kate Spade New York Fleur Nouveau Non-Medical Mask Just in case you're searching for a new and fun printed mask for your double masking purposes, this one features adjustable ear loops to keep you comfortable all day long. $9 AT KATE SPADE Buy Now

Laurel Way Neda Kate Spade New York Laurel Way Neda Sometimes, a small wallet simply isn't enough. This larger option, which also comes in a pale aqua, includes a jacquard lining, 12 credit card slots, three billfolds and a zipper change pocket. $69 (REGULARLY $189) Buy Now

Cameron Zip Crossbody Kate Spade New York Cameron Zip Crossbody The front and back zip pockets on this crossbody purse will make it easy to access all your daily essentials. $79 (REGULARLY $249) Buy Now

Wilson Road Madelyne Kate Spade New York Wilson Road Madelyne This easy crossbody bag will make any moment on the go that much simpler for you. $79 (REGULARLY $179) Buy Now

Tippy Small Triple Compartment Satchel Kate Spade New York Tippy Small Triple Compartment Satchel We love this classic satchel, which is also available in light blue and yellow. $129 (REGULARLY $359) Kate Spade

Our Top Picks

Floral Bouquet iPhone XS Max Case Kate Spade New York Floral Bouquet iPhone XS Max Case Prep your phone for the spring season with this bright and cheerful case. $15 (REGULARLY $45) Buy Now

Ring It Up Pave Bangle Kate Spade New York Ring It Up Pave Bangle Bangles are one of those things that'll never go out of style -- and we're loving this sparkly option from Kate Spade. $79 AT KATE SPADE Buy Now

Natalia Large Flap Turnlock Wallet Kate Spade New York Natalia Large Flap Turnlock Wallet We found that ET Style readers have loved the Natalia Micro Belt Bag. And while that specific style isn't available at the moment, there's no doubt you'll love this quilted wallet, too. $79 (REGULARLY $249) Buy Now

Spot the Spade Pave Halo Spade Studs Kate Spade New York Spot the Spade Pave Halo Spade Studs Love the image of Kate Spade's iconic spade? You'll obsess over these timeless earrings. $22 (REGULARLY $49) Buy Now

Larchmont Avenue Alegra Kate Spade New York Larchmont Avenue Alegra This petal pink purse is the perfect piece to welcome in the new season. $69 (REGULARLY $239) Buy Now

