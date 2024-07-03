KeKe Jabbar, 'Love & Marriage: Huntsville' Star, Dead at 42

Keke Jabbar, widely recognized for her role in the reality TV series Love & Marriage: Huntsville, has died. She was 42.

News of her death was shared by social media personality Marcella Speaks, who read a statement from Jabbar’s family on Tuesday.

"It is with extreme sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Keke. She passed away peacefully at home surrounded by love," the statement read during a YouTube livestream. "She was a mom, a sister, and a great friend full of life, love, and laughter. She will be sorely missed and at this time, we are asking for respect and privacy in our moment of grief while we process this great loss. The Jabbar Family and the Scott Family."

Marcella emphasized that Jabbar died "peacefully at home surrounded in love." The cause of death has not been disclosed.

Following the heartbreaking announcement, Jabbar's cousin and Love & Marriage: Huntsville co-star, LaTisha Scott, also requested privacy as the family mourns.

"At this time, we are asking for RESPECT, and PRIVACY in our moment of grief, while we process this great loss! This is hard for our family!!!!!" Scott wrote on Instagram Tuesday.

Despite their familial ties, Scott and Jabbar were known for their on-screen feuds on the popular reality TV show. The show chronicles the lives of three couples in Huntsville, Alabama, who are involved in real estate ventures. It airs on OWN and has enjoyed significant success, completing eight seasons.

Jabbar's last activity on social media was in May. In her final posts, she shared moments from her eldest son, Amaree's, high school graduation. "My first born graduated from high school yesterday and it was such an emotional experience," she captioned a May 23 Instagram post. "I didn't expect 18 years to go by this fast! We're so proud of you Amaree. Go shine like the star you are!!!"

Beyond her television career, Jabbar was a writer, editor and a professor.

She is survived by her three children, her husband and her parents.

