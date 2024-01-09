Keke Palmer's Restraining Order Against Darius Jackson Extended 

A new development in the legal saga involving Keke Palmer and her ex-boyfriend, Darius Jackson. Court documents obtained by ET reveal that the domestic violence restraining order against Jackson has been extended for an additional six months.

Originally filed by Palmer in November 2023, the temporary restraining order has now been prolonged as both parties agree to postpone their hearing on the domestic violence allegations. The hearing was initially scheduled for Jan. 9, but the new agreement pushes it to a date later this year.

Palmer's initial filing claimed Jackson "threatened" her before "lunging for my neck, striking me, throwing me over the couch and stealing my phone." According to the court documents, filed in November in Los Angeles County Superior Court, Palmer says there's security footage to back her claims. Palmer claims her parents saw what happened on that particular day.

Palmer further highlighted a September 2023 incident where Jackson allegedly became physically rough with their crying son. Palmer intervened to ensure the child's safety, describing a moment that almost turned into a tug-of-war with the infant. She claimed Jackson hit her in the head before storming out of the room.

Following the initial legal proceedings, the former couple agreed to postpone the court date and explore mediation. However, Jackson later reversed course, filing a counterclaim asserting that Palmer was the aggressor in the relationship and had engaged in abusive conduct over their two-and-a-half-year relationship.

Jackson's filing cited instances of alleged abuse by Palmer, including a physical altercation at a birthday party in August 2021 and harassment accusations in November 2021. He also claimed that Palmer had refused him access to their son since the issuance of the temporary restraining orders.

