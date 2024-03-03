The Cullen clan is back together!

Over the weekend, Twilight actors Peter Facinelli, Ashley Greene, Kellan Lutz and Jackson Rathbone reunited at Emerald City Comic Con and snapped a nostalgic pic together for fans who are still hungry (or bloodthirsty) for all things connected to the films.

Lutz, who played Emmett Cullen in the film franchise, was the first to post the picture of his on-screen family, sharing the reunion with his 1.1 million fans on Instagram.

"Got the fam together! 🙌," the FBI: Most Wanted star wrote in the caption. The pic shows the four actors with their arms around each other, smiling for the camera.

Under the post, Nikki Reed -- who was not in attendance for the event -- commented with her approval of the meetup between the four actors, whom she shared scenes with for the better part of a decade.

"I love this and I love you guys!!!!!" wrote Reed, who played Rosalie Cullen, the love interest of Lutz's character.

Thousands of other fans also responded in the comments, excitedly replying with their thoughts on the reunion, which comes 12 years after the franchise's final film released in theaters.

"Just rewatched the entire franchise last week so this pic sparks lots of joy," one fan wrote.

Within hours, Facinelli -- the actor behind the role of patriarch Carlisle Cullen -- also posted the picture of their get-together in Seattle, Washington, which is located just hours away from Forks, Washington where the Twilight books and films are set. Greene and Rathbone played Alice and Jasper Cullen, respectively.

"Will Love this fam forever. ❤️🧛‍♀️# Twilight," shared Facinelli. "How bout you?"

Aside from Reed, the gang was also missing fellow Cullen family members Elizabeth Reaser (Esme Cullen), Robert Pattinson (Edward Cullen) and Kristen Stewart (Bella Swan-Cullen).

Twilight -- an adaptation of the homonymous book series by Stephenie Meyer -- released five films from 2008 to 2012. To date, the films have grossed more than $5 billion total worldwide, according to box office estimates.

