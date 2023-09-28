Kellie Pickler's late husband, Kyle Jacobs, was honored with a private celebration of life service last month that was attended by hundreds of friends and family members.

The three-hour service -- held at the Franklin First United Methodist Church in Franklin, Tennessee, on Aug. 21 -- included heartfelt remembrances of the late musician along with a handful of emotional performances. It is available now to stream in its entirety, below.

Jacobs died by suicide in the couple's home in Nashville, Tennessee, on Feb. 17, 2023. He was 49.

"While this celebration was long in coming, it was necessary for us, his parents, to cope with the shock of his passing, and to work through adjusting to this life without our beloved son. Thus, Kyle's Celebration of Life was created and presented in a thoughtful and thorough way to best honor how Kyle lived his life," Jacobs' parents, Sharon and Reed Jacobs, said in a statement.

"Kyle was a Lover of Life! He loved his family and his friends, and he earnestly showed love and brought joy to countless others he did not even know. Remembrances continue to come to us daily. He was known for his genuine, humble spirit and an ability to touch another person’s life in a moment," their remarks continued. "His 'otherness.' Most importantly, he loved the Lord. Despite the world spinning around him, he would take the opportunity to listen patiently to the concerns of others, share some scripture, or take someone by the hand and pray with them. These elements of love, kindness, and grace ran loud and clear throughout his ceremony, and his life."

Pickler and Jacobs tied the knot in 2011, and co-starred on I Love Kellie Pickler from 2015 to 2017. In addition, Jacobs was a songwriter, having penned tracks for stars including Tim McGraw and Kelly Clarkson.

On Aug. 17, Pickler broke her silence on the death of her husband in a statement issued to People.

"One of the most beautiful lessons my husband taught me was in a moment of a crisis, if you don’t know what to do, 'do nothing, just be still,'" she said at the time. "I have chosen to heed his advice."

"Thank you to my family, friends, and supporters, for the countless letters, calls, and messages that you have sent my way," the American Idol alum continued. "It has truly touched my soul and it's helping me get through the darkest time in my life. As many of you have told me, you are all in my prayers."

The "Red High Heels" singer also shared her plans for a memorial service in Jacobs' honor, saying, "I am planning an intimate memorial for my husband, which will happen later this fall, that is what Kyle would have wanted."

On Feb. 17, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department told ET that, after being called to the home, they discovered Jacobs was "deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in an upstairs bedroom/office." Police added that "his death is being investigated as an apparent suicide."

"Mr. Jacobs' wife, Kellie Pickler, reported that she awoke a short time earlier, did not see her husband, and began looking for him," police said. "After she and her personal assistant were unable to open the door to the upstairs bedroom/office, the assistant telephoned 911."

In May, an autopsy report confirmed that Jacobs died by suicide. According to Taste of Country, toxicology results reveal Jacobs had no drugs in his system at the time of his death. However, the outlet reports that Jacobs did have a history of "pseudoseizures, gastrointestinal bleeding, elevated liver enzymes, and chronic alcohol use."

If you or anyone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or go to SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources.

