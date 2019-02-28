Kelly Clarkson isn't letting anyone take her hosting gig!

The "Because of You" singer announced on Thursday night that she's returning as host of the annual Billboard Music Awards. This year's ceremony will take place on May 1st at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

"I had so much fun hosting the @BBMAs last year, I’m doing it again! This year, we’re going to turn it up a notch. Join me LIVE Wednesday, May 1st on NBC! #BBMAs," she wrote on Instagram alongside a video of herself plugging in two cables and lighting up a "2019 BBMAs Host" neon light above her.

Last year, Clarkson opened the show by giving a call to action and addressing the Santa Fe High School shooting. During the telecast she also performed a medley of songs from a handful of nominated artists.

She kicked it off with Maren Morris' "My Church," then sang "Too Good at Goodbyes" by Sam Smith, as well as "Humble" by Kendrick Lamar, "Thunder" by Imagine Dragons and many more.

She's our hostess doing the mostest, singing a medley of all of our fave #BBMAs hits! THIS IS AMAZING. 🎶 #KELLY_BBMAspic.twitter.com/pDdIPJGZCL — Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) May 21, 2018

Currently, the American Idol alum is a coach on The Voice and is prepping for her upcoming daytime gig, The Kelly Clarkson Show.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show earlier this month, Clarkson revealed that she has some work to do when it comes to making sure her guests get heard.

“I do need to learn, and I have literally been watching, like, I’ve seen your show, tons of it, but I watch all your episodes and Oprah’s and everyone’s 'cause I’m like, ‘How do I listen?’” she explained. “‘Cause I was not good at listening.”

Watch the video below to hear more of what she shared.

The 2019 Billboard Music Awards will air live on Wednesday, May 1st at 8 p.m. on NBC.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kelly Clarkson Lands 'The Voice's First-Ever Trio Act

Kelly Clarkson's Cover of Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's 'Shallow' Might Be the Best One We've Heard

Kelly Clarkson Shares the Hardest Thing She Had to Learn Before Hosting a Talk Show

Related Gallery