Kelly Clarkson Seeking to Legally Change Her Name to Kelly Brianne

Kelly Clarkson is making changes in her life. The singer and daytime talk show host is seeking to change her well-known name.
Clarkson, 39, has filed the required court documents to request a legal name change, according to multiple reports. The songstress reportedly has a "desire" to go by Kelly Brianne -- which would be her first and middle names.
The documents state that the singer feels that "my new name more fully reflects who I am," according to Us Weekly.
The documents were filed on Monday, and a court date to hear and review the petition is set for March 28. It's unclear at this time what impact the legal name change would have on Clarkson's various branded projects, including her eponymous talk series, The Kelly Clarkson Show.
The push to change her name comes amid a somewhat contentious divorce from ex Brandon Blackstock. Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock in June 2020 after nearly seven years of marriage. The two share 7-year-old daughter, River, and 5-year-old son, Remington.
The pair subsequently clashed over their prenuptial agreement -- which was validated by a judge in August -- and the ownership of various assets and properties. Clarkson was also named in a lawsuit filed by her former father-in-law, amid other public disputes arising from the split.
Despite some contention, a source told ET in September, "Kelly is thankful for her relationship with Brandon, she learned a lot about herself and had two perfect kids. "Kelly is looking forward to moving on and successfully co-parenting with Brandon."
