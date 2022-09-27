Kelly Osbourne Debuts Her Baby Bump on 'Red Table Talk'
Kelly Osbourne is full of life! The 37-year-old, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Sid Wilson, is all smiles as she joins Jada Pinkett Smith as a guest host on Wednesday's upcoming episode of Red Table Talk.
Jada squeals with delight as she introduces Kelly in a teaser for the show, gushing, "Look at you!" As Kelly appears in the quick clip, she is absolutely beaming while showing off her baby bump publicly for the first time.
She wears her purple hair pulled back from her face with a black headband, dressed all in black as she tenderly touches the top of her belly.
Kelly announced her pregnancy in May with a couple of photos showing her holding a sonogram. The first picture shows a close-up look at the sonogram while she blows a kiss. The second picture is her sitting poolside and admiring the same sonogram.
"I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why… I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma," she captioned the post. "To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic! 🤰💜."
While she and her Slipknot star beau were first linked in January, the pair went Instagram official on Valentine's Day, with each of them sharing a sweet tribute to one another to mark the special occasion. In Kelly's post, she revealed that she and Wilson had been friends for 23 years before taking their relationship to the next level, calling him her "best friend" and "soulmate."
Back in July, Kelly's doting dad -- rock legend Ozzy Osbourne -- gushed over her pregnancy and shared that she was about six months along at the time.
"Kelly is big and she's beautiful and I love it," he said, revealing what sentimental item he planned to gift his next grandchild.
"The first thing that I’m gonna buy is a microphone."
See the interview below.
