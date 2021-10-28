Kelly Osbourne Celebrates 5 Months of Sobriety on Her Birthday: 'Filled With So Much Gratitude'
Kelly Osbourne Says She Relapsed After 4 Years of Sobriety
Ben Affleck Reflects on Matt Damon Friendship Nearly 25 Years Af…
Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland and More Show Support at JAY-Z’s ‘The Har…
Reba McEntire Praises Former Daughter-in-Law Kelly Clarkson (Exc…
Jeanie Buss on Relaunching of WOW Women of Wrestling and Why She…
Machine Gun Kelly Reacts to Pete Davidson Impersonating Him on ‘…
Kelly Clarkson Wins Montana Ranch in Divorce Battle With Brandon…
Tina Knowles Gushes Over Bond With Kelly Rowland (Exclusive)
‘The Voice’: Watch Ariana Grande Drop the Mic on Blake Shelton
Kelly Clarkson Awarded $10M Ranch Amid Divorce, Explosive ‘RHOBH…
'The Voice' Contestant Makes Ariana Grande Emotional
'90 Day Fiancé': Ceasar Says He's 'Friends’ With Drake (Exclusiv…
Shaquille O’Neal on What to Expect From His Upcoming Star-Studde…
Ariana Grande Says She 'Stans' Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani in…
Blake Shelton Reflects on 10 Years With ’The Voice’ After 500th …
Adele Teases New Single 'Easy on Me'
Watch Chris Martin Dedicate 'My Universe' to Dakota Johnson
Adele Plays First Listen of 'Easy On Me' From New Album
Adele Shares How She Lost 100 Pounds in 2 Years
Kelly Osbourne celebrated two important milestones this week, and took to Instagram to mark the special occasions.
"Today marks my 37th birthday and I’m five months sober!!! I am filled with so much gratitude it’s almost overwhelming! 💜," the British TV personality captioned a photo of herself holding up a birthday cake along with a screenshot from the 12 Steps app.
Osbourne has been very open about her sobriety journey since revealing she had relapsed back in April.
In May, she spoke with Dax Shepard on his Armchair Expert podcast about relapsing, noting that she made it through the toughest parts of the pandemic and quarantine sober.
"I don't know what happened. Everything started to go f**king amazing," she said at the time. "I'm the girl that when things go incredible and everything's where you think it should be and you suddenly find yourself in what you think happiness is, I went, 'Oh I'm normal now, I'm happy. I don't need any of this f**king s**t. I lasted this whole pandemic without anything.'"
Osbourne had been sober for four years before revealing on her Instagram Stories that she had relapsed.
"This is a little hard for me to talk about, but I've always promised you that I will always be honest with you about where I'm at and what's going on in my road to recovery," Osbourne said at the time. "I relapsed. Not proud of it. But I am back on track."
RELATED CONTENT:
Kelly Osbourne Mourns the Death of Her Dog Polly
Kelly Osbourne Admits She 'Never Went to Work Sober' Before Rehab
Kelly Osbourne Shuts Down Plastic Surgery Rumors