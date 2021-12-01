Kelly Osbourne Exposes Tabloid for 'Fat Shaming' Her During 'Hardest Year' of Her Life
Kelly Osbourne is directly calling out a tabloid for their willingness to print stories about her alleged weight fluctuation. The 37-year-old TV personality took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, sharing a screenshot of an email she allegedly received from the National Enquirer.
"This is what I deal with on a daily basis," Osbourne wrote. "Feel free to email Dan and tell him what you think about them fat shaming me."
The email says that the tabloid plans to run a story about Osbourne, saying she has "put on a tremendous amount of weight after slimming down significantly earlier this year."
According to the email, the story "quotes sources" who credit the alleged weight gain with the stress of her recent relapse.
Back in April, Osbourne publicly shared that she relapsed after nearly four years of sobriety. On Tuesday, she went on to write in her Instagram Stories, "This past year has been the hardest year of my life. I was [completely] and utterly broken. I am still putting myself back together again. I am happy. I am healthy and that's all that should matter."
Back in October, Osbourne celebrated her birthday and being five months sober. At the time, she wrote on Instagram, "I am filled with so much gratitude it’s almost overwhelming! 💜"
Prior to her relapse, Osbourne shared that she had lost 85 pounds following a 2018 gastric sleeve surgery and healthy lifestyle changes.
